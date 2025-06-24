Hooters Cassidy Properly Welcomes Summer In A Bikini, Lia Anthony Brings The Heater To Spain & Grills Are Hot

Leather mitts

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I give Steve B. in Grand Junction props for at least having – or having hung on to – a real leather mitt. Now, it looks small in the photo – maybe it’s his old glove from when he was a kid, or maybe the photo is just framed weird. But when my youngest was playing fast pitch softball a few years ago, I could not find an all-leather glove at any of the local sporting good stores. Either the whole glove was fake leather – "pleather" – or the back would be. I finally went on eBay and got her a few vintage leather gloves to find one that fit (which she promptly outgrew).

It’s the same thing with footballs, basketballs and soccer balls – even rugby! Increasingly, baseballs and softballs are made with "synthetic leather" too. I don’t know if it’s the PETA nut jobs ‘ political pressure or what, but meat consumption is at all-time highs in this country, so there should be no shortage of real hides. Instead, we’re making fake leather from oil – fake leather that doesn’t decompose over time the way leather will. Pleather is forever – even when it’s just sitting in a landfill for 10,000 years. Fake leather is bad for the environment, doesn’t save a single animal’s life, and doesn’t have the same texture or feel that the natural product has.

It’s noteworthy that the NFL, NBA and MLB all use real leather for their game balls. I don’t believe soccer does at any level any longer (when I wanted an actual LEATHER soccer ball for the kids a few years ago, I had to buy one online from India!), nor volleyball or rugby. High school and college baseball, basketball and football increasingly are using pleather balls.

It is a national disgrace, so kudos to Steve B. for sporting that leather mitt – and for driving from Grand Junction to Denver to see a game. Look it up on a map – that’s dedication. (Also, I believe that interstate 70 east of Grand Junction heading toward Denver was among the last sections of the interstate highway system to be completed, given the crazy switchbacks and elevation changes.)

SeanJo

I couldn’t agree more, Jim.

Steve B. in Grand Junction, while I disagree with his decision to bring a glove to a game as a grown man, does deserve credit for at least having a real leather glove.

I had the same situation a few years ago when my oldest was still playing. I thought I'd go out to the local sporting goods store and finally pick up a replacement for the old leather one I had (still have).

My old glove wasn’t in terrible condition, but had started to show its age a little. So I grabbed one of those pleather pieces of garbage and used it to play catch with my son. I also hit the softball field with it when I was still playing in a league a few years ago.

Long story short, the old leather one is still in the same shape it was when I went out and grabbed the pleather glove. As for the pleather one, it has a whole next to the web. Not ideal for playing catch or anything else baseball-related.

The leather one is my primary glove again. Screw PETA and/or whoever else is responsible for ruining gloves for everyone and all other products that used to be made with leather.

Florida woman out on a walk stops to pet an alligator

Would you expect anything else? Florida can be a wild place from time to time. I think that's been well documented over the years. It's part of its charm.

A woman out on a walk stopping to pet an alligator is par for the course. To her credit, it wasn’t a huge alligator. She's not completely out of her mind.

The "swamp puppy" played nice and didn’t bite her entire hand off or attack a shin, then drag her into the water for a death roll.

The video doesn’t show that anyway. She gave it plenty of opportunities to do so.

The woman didn’t simply pet the alligator and keep it moving. She hung out after petting it, reached her hand down in front of it, grabbed something, and gave it to the gator to eat.

All in all, the petting of the alligator had to be pretty far down the list of crazy things that took place in the state that day. It's still a crazy thing to do and I wouldn’t recommend it.

This is why you don’t play around near a gas pump

According to the translation of the caption on the video, this happened in Sakhalin, Russia. The man "saw a beetle near the hatch of a gas tank and tried to drive it away with a vape, after which somehow the fire broke out."

The fire somehow broke out?

Meat (and Veggies)

- Galen, Leader of the Johnson City Gang writes:

Hey Sean,

Another solid call to the bullpen from Joe. You are worthy of a walk in song like Trevor Hoffman used with AC/DC’s "Hell’s Bells!" That used to be fire!

Grilled some chicken, asparagus, and corn on the cob. Not the big volume "smoke shows" from other ‘Cappers, but still great! What sets it apart is my homemade Blackberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce. I must admit, that stuff is gold!

Good luck these next few remaining days!

Galen Leader of the Johnson City Gang

SeanJo

Thanks for the email and the support Galen. It's not about the volume, it's always about quality and this is a quality showing. Keep sending your meat!

The homemade BBQ sauce sounds great. What all goes into making that?

Grilling Pics

- Robert S writes:

Sean,

I was asked what I wanted to do for Father’s Day dinner. I would rather bbq at home than go out and spend a lot of money on a meal that we can cook better at home.

So I grilled some steaks and added Dungeness crab to the mix.

It was awesome, thought I would share.

SeanJo

Robert, thanks for sharing your meat with us. That's a hell of a Father's Day spread.

The crab is a nice touch and, from the looks of it, you didn’t get cheated on the steaks either. Firing up the grill at home is always a great option.

Keep the BBQ content coming.

Urine dumper story

- David writes:

Hi Sean,

I read the urine dumper story from Oregon. I live in the suburbs of Longmont in a city called Firestone. That's in Colorado. I once saw a guy approach the front door of a neighbor's house. This was later at night. He nonchalantly just took a whizz in front of the door. This was caught on the Ring doorbell camera. Even if she doesn't have the license plate she has the urine which has his DNA.

Thanks,

David

SeanJo

It's wild what people are still willing to do in a day when there are cameras everywhere. The urine dumper and probable copycat are just the latest examples of that.

There was a doorstep pooper on the loose a little while back, if I remember correctly.

I'm not sure what it is about leaving your urine and poop at other people's houses, but most of us would like it to come to an end or at least not have it happen to them.

Rain delay pivot

- Russ sends:

SeanJo

You know what Russ, it happens. You have every intention of tossing some meat on the grill and then mother nature has other plans.

I'd say the evening turned out alright, all things considered. You called a decent audible. When the weather clears up send your meat my way.

That does it for Tuesday. I'll be back for one more relief appearance tomorrow morning before Joe returns on Thursday.

I'm going to get another pot of coffee started to fuel the rest of my morning. Before I do that, here's a bonus video. It's from the Yankees-Reds game last night and, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to find another version of it to embed.

After a Reds fan gave Matt McLain an assist by letting him know there was plenty of room for him to make the catch, he gave him a congratulatory pat on the ass.

https://www.reddit.com/r/baseball/comments/1liwwr1/highlight_a_fan_gives_matt_mclain_a/

That's what being a good teammate is all about. No doubt he's a "we" guy when he refers to his teams.

Keep the emails coming. Send your meat and anything else you have my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

