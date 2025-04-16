'Home Alone 2' Director Wants To Cut Trump Scene, Weirdly Jokes He'd Be Deported If He Did So

Imagine being the director of a Christmas movie that turns out to be considered an all-time great years down the line, and in that movie, you just so happen to include a few-second scene featuring the man that would later become the President of the United States, twice, and reflecting on that moment as a curse.

It takes a special type of brain to come to that conclusion, and it turns out that director Christopher Columbus has it.

In one of the most stereotypical ‘Hollywood things’ in quite some time, Columbus recently went on record talking about how much he hates the scene in ‘Home Alone 2’ inside New York's Plaza Hotel in which Donald Trump gives directions to the movie’s main character, Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin.

Trump, the owner of the hotel at the time, simply says "down the hall, to the left" to Culkin in the scene, gives the young actor a curious look, and then disappears from the screen. The scene is all of about six seconds long, but Columbus absolutely despises it.

"Years later, it’s become this curse," Columbus told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there. But it’s [the cameo] there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone," Columbus continued.

It's a "curse" that you had one of the great businessmen of his time, who happened to own the hotel you were filming in, that later became the President, have a six-second cameo in your comedy movie made for kids?

The director then went on to weirdly joke about being deported from the U.S. if he were to cut the Trump scene from the film.

"I can’t cut it," Columbus said of the scene. "If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something."

Columbus not being a fan of Trump is completely fine. But there's a difference in ‘not liking the President’ and ‘I hate this guy so much I want to erase his six-second cameo from my movie from 30 years ago.’

None of Columbus' whining about the situation makes sense, which in turn makes total sense given that it is clear that he lets Trump own a large part of his mental real estate and dictate his life, even when it comes to a movie filmed in 1992.