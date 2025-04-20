Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Wants Your Stares, Terann Hilow Breaks Out The Peeps & Cat Show Judge Slapped

Happy Easter from the road

Happy Easter to all who celebrate. I'm up early, I'm loaded with caffeine, and I'm on the road this weekend with Mrs. SeanJo's family.

I've been without a reliable connection to the internet for most of the trip since about Friday afternoon. There hasn’t been much access to TV either.

It's been refreshing, we've spent plenty of time outdoors, but it's time to get back to it. Obviously, I'm back online this morning.

Which is a good thing. The NBA and NHL playoffs are officially underway and there's a full slate of action scheduled for today.

Get those Easter festivities going, fire up the grill if you're near one, have a cold one or two if you'd like, and sit back and pick your sport.

If you're not into the NBA or NHL, there's baseball and golf too. It's not a bad day to be into sports. There’s plenty to choose from.

Let's get this Easter rolling and off on the right foot.

Cat slaps a cat show judge

I can’t think of a better way to get things going this week than with a cat slapping a judge across the face at a cat show. The video popped back up on social media last week and had a brand-new viral run.

The clip first went viral in early 2024, but like many of the best viral clips out there, this one had at least one more viral run in it. The cat show took place in Arizona and, as you can see, things took a turn when the judge started putting her hands near this cat's neck.

To be fair to the cat, it gave this woman plenty of warning before delivering the slap. The judge completely ignored the warnings. It showed its teeth, hissed, and snapped at the lady. It may have even bitten her a couple of times.

This judge thought she was going to set this cat straight, but she was sorely mistaken. Other cats may have made her feel like she was able to speak to them. This one wanted none of her constructive criticism.

For a cat expert, you would think she would know when a cat is about to paw slap the taste out of her mouth. She doesn’t appear to have seen it coming at all.

That's what makes the video so good. Take a hint lady or don't and have a cat slap you right in the face. It's safe to assume this cat didn’t walk away with the first-place prize.

Another heartwarming marriage proposal

Standing at Concerts

- Michael B. writes:

Sit. The eff. Down. At least during the songs. Or, turn around and see if you are the only dipshit standing and go with the will of the crowd. Standing for no reason at rock concerts has become my shouting at clouds moment.

Just last Thursday I was at a show, in the front freakin' row, and I had to ask the two knuckleheads next to my tiny wife--who was really looking forward to actually seeing the performers (she's 5'-0")--to please sit.

They complied, and the about three songs in the lead singer asked them to please respect those around them.

SeanJo

For those who missed it, last week I asked whose side you'd take in a hair-pulling dispute between two women at a concert.

One of the women was standing up dancing during the show and the other, seated behind her, didn’t appreciate the show.

Michael's team "sit the eff down." Which I agree with if almost everyone else is sitting, as they were in this instance.

If most are sitting, you sit the eff down. If most are standing, you have to stand up.

Re the space flight...

- Monte in Florida writes:

Hi Sean,

No one seemed to notice (or comment upon) the fact that the spaceship was in the shape of an erect penis.

Just saying…

All the continuing best,

Monte in Florida

SeanJo

Hey Monte, thanks for reaching out. I wouldn’t say no one, but I get your point. It should have been more of a focus of the entire stunt.

Easter smoker update

- Homebrew Bill writes:

How it started. How it's going. Happy Easter to Screencaps nation! He is risen indeed!

SeanJo

Homebrew Bill delivers once again. It's really no surprise. Nobody hits the grill as hard. I'm convinced of that. Another great grilling season - which never ends for Bill - contribution.

Keep them coming. Happy Easter to Bill and the entire Screencaps community.

Lunch and dinner

- Gen X Warren writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Happy Easter to you! Went to my favorite Latin American fast casual restaurant for lunch. Usually do a grilled chicken sandwich with a side salad, but after seeing the great Chris Janson in concert last night, I went with rice and beans. I used a white sauce as the condiment.This has been my go-to lunch place on Saturday's since 2019. They almost moved over a year ago until they realized South Florida commercial real estate is expensive. This location has a full bar, so I usually get a Cuba Libre (Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Diet Pepsi, and lime). This is my Saturday tradition after I run or ride my bicycle and read Screencaps.

For dinner, grilled up some rib eye steaks and nuked some scalloped potatoes. Both from the place that Peyton Manning would always yell out back in the day. Came out great.

Take care!

SeanJo

Happy Easter Gen X Warren. You're living the dream in Florida. The food looks great. I love steak off the grill. Keep sending your meat!

--------

That's all I've got for this Sunday's edition. Happy Easter, enjoy time with the family, and take your pick when it comes to sports today. There's plenty to choose from.

Send me your meat, and we'll do it all again next weekend. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com. Have a great week.

