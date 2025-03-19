Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Now Has Competition From Julia Bachetti, Belichick Delivers Pizza & Coyote Cake

Is this a world record?

With a flight coming up, it was a good idea to go in and get a new license after I realized mine expired back in February. You're damn right I was nervous to hit up the DMV on a Tuesday in March. I could be 30 people deep since I had to do it at the height of my lunch break.

And then it happened, the Holy Grail of visits to the DMV.

I walked in Tuesday and there was no line. Bonus: one of the ladies working the desk wasn't busy.

Being the nice guy that I am, I went over to the computer where you're supposed to sign in, but the lady waved me over and was ready to roll.

Less than 10 minutes later, I had my new license that is a piece of paper (Ohio mails you the new ID; a decade ago they printed them on-site) and I was out the door with an 8-year license.

Can you beat that?

How great did Dayton look last night on TruTV?

I'll say it: UD Arena looked amazing.

As someone who has seen hundreds of basketball games in that arena (they used to hold like eight high school games on a Saturday in there during the early rounds of the Ohio HS playoffs), us Daytonians puff out our chests when the First Four pops up on TV each year.

We're damn proud of our place in the history of March Madness.

And while we're at it, did you know the NFL's first game was played in Dayton?

Crack on us all you want about fentanyl & meth, but our place in the history of sports is FIRM.

Readers are not happy with Paul from Saskatchewan & his lecture on leaving your MAGA gear at home this summer on your fishing trips because Trump isn't supporting Ukraine

The Screencaps community definitely didn't scroll past Canadian Paul's message in Tuesday's edition. Read it here.

— Ron in Lake Oswego, OR has had enough of Paul:

Canadian Paul encapsulates the core of the issue between, America, Canada, and Europe.

Until he can realize that Zelensky and the Ukraine aren't "democratic" and were/are just as corrupt as the Russians, we have no basis for basis for discussion.

BTW any Canadian NHL Fan going to a game in the US should be forbidden to wear any Canadian Team based gear bought after 1993.

Paul knows.

— Andrew in KC stopped in his tracks over Canadian Paul's email:

Good morning, I find Canadian Paul’s email to be interesting. The wife and I were in Prince Edward Island and Halifax last October, pre-election. The Canadians we encountered were mostly pro-Trump because of the recent experiences with Trudeau, the Trucker Strike debacle, and the overall malaise with Toronto, Vancouver, and to some extent, Montréal with immigrants. Again, a smaller sample size, but the majority of the northern neighbors pulled for Trump because they were tired of the liberal views and policies infecting traditional Canadian values. In regards to the tariffs and trade policies, and war positions, I am guessing the actual information about the reasons for the tariffs and the desire for peace in the Ukraine is not accurately reported because of said liberal views - just like here in the US.

— Guy G. in western NY has seen enough:

I have 6 Canadian dealers, who I get to talk to often. I was in Niagara Falls a few weeks ago for a convention (kinda…was super small, because Canadians apparently hate golf now) and got to sit and talk with my 3 biggest Canadian dealers. ALL of them hate their government, and how the country is being run.

Taxes are too high, they can’t get into their doctor, with one of them setting a back surgery up in GERMANY, because Canada is so screwed up.



Instead of complaining about how we spend our money, maybe look internally, and figure out how you have slipped into 3rd world territory. Your economy sucks, your monopoly money is worthless, and your big idea to ‘get back at the USA’ is to revenge tax us and threaten to not vacation here.



Living where I live, there are a lot of Canadians who come down here every weekend, to ski, watch cheap hockey, and buy our inexpensive beer and tobacco. There is no shortage of Canadian plates, all of which drive terribly.

Piss off. You want to save Ukraine? Fine. Send them your money. I’m sick of funding every conflict in the world, that we don’t need to be associated with.



Piss off Canada. You’ll always be the runt, that can’t ever get anything right. Even Lord Stanley’s cup has decided to live here in the States, rather than be subjected to your awfulness.

— Jerry from North Dakota writes:

To answer your curiosity about how the average American feels about Trump’s foreign policy. I’m onboard with it as is most everyone I know.



I’m writing this email from just south of the 49th parallel which is a real border between two sovereign countries. I believe if Canada sees a path to victory in the Ukrainian War they should assemble all of your military equipment and troops along with your taxpayer dollars and hop on boats and planes to Ukraine.

The citizens on this side of the border are sick of burning cash and equipment supporting a war which can’t be won. Yes Putin is a dictator but the only way the bloodshed will end is with concessions by Ukraine, there is no path to victory for Ukraine.

— Jonathan says:

Had to respond to Paul as he brought up my request for recommendations for a Canadian fishing trip. (Thank you to everyone with suggestions!). I don't think Paul understands what truly makes America the greatest country in the world, and I don't have the time to list everything, so I decided a quick history lesson and a couple follow up questions would be better.

Even during times of war, the US held Presidential elections...The Civil War, WW1, WW2. Didn't matter. Americans had the opportunity to vote. Now let's take the "former" coke-head "president" of Ukraine (bought and paid for by Soros-backed The Open Society Foundations in Ukraine - Open Society Foundations , -but hey, he must be one of the "good" billionaires, right Paul?)...Why suspend elections? Is that what freedom looks to you, Paul? At least Putin "rigged" his elections, but the Russians "voted".

Maybe he thinks freedom is locking up and disqualifying top political opponents in elections like what's happening in Romania... Or suspending citizens bank accounts like Castro, Jr did to your fellow Canadians, Paul. Oh, and regarding the tariffs, Clinton offshored manufacturing jobs in the '90's. We want those jobs back in the US.

As Reagan knew, MADE IN AMERICA holds weight. I'll gladly pay more if profits stay here. One more thing for Paul, let's make a deal. Once Canada wins a Stanley Cup, you can complain all you want about America, but until then, go back to the kids table with your plate full of maple syrup. USA! USA! USA!

— Jim T. in San Diego hammers Paul:

If Canadian Paul is so worked up over Ukraine, wtf doesn't he demand Canada actually meet their NATO obligations on military spending?

— Geoffrey hits back:

I suspect you'll be getting some replies to Paul In Sasketchewan's email.

I think Paul is watching too much CBC News, because he is simply uninformed. He demonstrates that when he writes the US has "fully embraced" Putin and has "taken the side" of Russia. That is absolutely false, but it is the legacy media narrative because they simply parrot what their "sources" in the government agencies tell them (and thereby allow themselves, and the public, to be completely manipulated by the NATO-WEF-Deep State globalists).

The US under Trump is pursuing a peace policy, trying first to obtain a ceasefire and then a lasting peace. All peace negotiations (absent total victory like WWII, which is simply unachievable in Ukraine--no one debates this) involve give-and-take. That does mean Russia will get to keep most or all of what it captured by invading Ukraine--but there is no alternative to that, short of nuclear war. The last three years have proven that fact, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives.

Forcing both sides into peace negotiations is not "taking Russia's side." The US, under Trump, has not removed any sanctions on Russia; instead, Trump allowed energy sanctions approved by Biden to go into effect. Sanctions on Russia are now stricter than in the last 15 years. And unlike the EU, the US does not fund both sides of the war by buying energy from Russia. In fact, Trump has reversed Biden's ban on LNG exports (which was a completely political attack on Texas) so that Europe can start buying American LNG instead of Russian natural gas.

I suspect Paul is so passionate because he is one of the 1.4 million Ukranians in Canada. They are wonderful people; a million of them live in the US too, including my high school German teacher (who escaped the Communists by retreating from the Ukraine with the Wehrmacht).

But the historical ethnicity of 2.5 million North Americans is not a reason to pursue a mistaken foreign policy that bankrupts the West in a horribly cynical effort to bleed Russia dry, like it's Verdun or the Somme in 1916.

That flawed strategy has killed way too many people (soldiers and civilians alike), consumed all of the munitions needed by the US to deter other aggressors like China and Iran, and failed to achieve a darn thing on the ground after Russia's first offensive stalled in May 2022.

The war in Ukraine is a good reminder of the first rule of holes: if you find yourself in a deep hole, stop digging.

— Nathaniel isn't having it:

This guy seems to be one of the most mis-informed blokes I have seen on the internet in quite a while, I actually feel bad for him!

His message is causing me to make sure I pack extra MAGA gear for my fly-fishing trip up there soon!

I can’t wait to see what the other Screencaps emailers have to say to his message!

— A.C. has had enough of Paul's lectures:

" your newest president who seems to have nothing but disdain for those honourable and patriotic group of people"

Does he think Biden is still President, or that Harris won the election?

This guy is a moron.

— Kevin in Toboso, OH wasn't letting this one slide:

With such a large population of Ukrainians, Canada is welcome to foot the bill of the war.

— Dr. J would like a word with Canadian Paul:

Regarding your take on the Ukraine war, maybe get your news from somewhere besides CBC. And spare us your undying love for Ukraine and how many Ukrainians live in CAN. Any Ukrainian able bodied military age male who hasn’t already bought a one-way ticket home to fight the Russians is a coward hiding behind their women and children. The average age of Ukrainian soldier is now in the 40s.

Where are all the young Ukrainian men?

If you are so passionate to save Ukraine, when are you headed over? Maybe the only one who really cares about saving Ukraine (and the Russian men getting slaughtered) is Donald J. Trump. Zelensky and every other Western politician and nation seems to be good to keep the money and body bags flowing.

If Trump and the US was on the side of Russia, Ukraine wouldn’t exist anymore as an independent country. Could be we’re tired of having 60% of the money we donate to Ukraine for arms and equipment disappear into the bank accounts of corrupt US (?) and Ukrainian politicians. Regarding Russia’s military might and competence, at it’s current pace, Russia will conquer Ukraine in 118 years. R-E-L-A-X and let Trump negotiate an end to this horror show.

— Dan in Loveland, OH fired off a response:

Paul from Saskatchewan has to be a prank. Someone can’t be that ignorant/delusional about what’s going on in the world, right?



Or maybe he drinks the drivel served up by the CBC like maple syrup?



Unreal.

— Daren fires bacK:

Know a few Canadian folks here in GA with similar sentiment. Ask, "How much of your tax dollars and hi-tech weaponry did Canada provide to Ukraine?" Also, if we don't try and work with Putin, how long before he goes on a massive offensive?

47 not honoring our troops? Really? Read the CR he pushed for included the largest enlisted folks pay raise in 40 years. Also he has no intention of putting their boots on the ground as safekeepers in Ukraine.

My advice is always, look to your house before criticizing ours.

— And then there's this message from Big Poke:

I find it fascinating that this guy references 1.4 million Ukranians who reside in Canada and don't appreciate the $250 billion dollars American taxpayers have spent on this land dispute. I also wonder if maybe the odds would be different if these pacifists from Canada would have engaged in the fight, I'm sure Trudy would have arranged a few slingshots and eh's to throw at the Russians prisoners currently fighting. I hope you keep this column about American exceptionalism, as it always reigns supreme.

The Rolling Stones ticket stub posted on Tuesday brought back memories for this old(er) Florida State student

— Rip Curl in France writes:

Saw the post on the Rolling Stones ticket from 1981. I was a freshman at FSU that year. A bunch of people went to the show. Two things I always remember about it:

I think Van Halen was the opening act

If I remember correctly, the tickets were less than $20

Oh, how times have changed…

Wait until the woke Libs hear that G in IL went to Woodstock '99

Have you watched the trash documentary Netflix put out in 2022 where the script called for turning Woodstock '99 into a #MeToo movement piece combined with toxic masculinity flashback?



Now think of how many woke Libs were at that festival. There were a bunch. Maybe that's why they're so full of regret in life these days.

— G in IL isn't full of regret. He had a great time. G writes:

Another one from the archives! Woodstock 99 ticket and info packets with band list. Don't listen to the absolutely bs documentaries that chose to bury this concert as basically Lord of the Flies on mushrooms. It was a great few days of music.

Rage Against the Machine was a personal favorite of mine. Absolutely incredible set.

PS just got my Taste of the Masters email a few minutes ago. I have a baby girl due the Thur of Masters week, what's the move there? Pimento for middle or first name?

Ticket stubs that you still cherish

— Patrick in Perrysburg shares:

I can’t say I collect ticket stubs, but this one is my favorite. The final game at Tiger Stadium. Our season tickets for last two seasons were almost as good an Ernie Harwell’s. Directly behind home plate in the upper deck about 7 rows from the rail. When they took the net down for the last two seasons, your view was simply spectacular. All that for $20 a ticket!

That's a new way to break into a store

— Lee in Tampa sent over this one that you don't see very often:

