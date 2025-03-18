Smokin' Charley Hull Makes The Biggest Cig Bet Of Her Life, Behind Trump's Curtain & The POOP Game Is Back

Instagram embeds are down, not working, or the IG IT team has changed the code

Moving along…outside of having bragging rights in the neighborhood when the neighbors get together for patio beers, I can't see a reason why I want to go see Mars. What am I going to do after landing in Mars? There's no beach. Golfing is out. The weather sucks: it's supposedly -85 degrees.

Just give me however much it costs to blast me off to Mars and let's call it good.

Canadian Paul takes a shot at MAGA & doesn't want you wearing your gear on Canadian fishing trips

— Paul from Saskatchewan writes:

Full disclosure, I'm sending this email from north of the 49th parallel, that imaginary boundary delineating our two countries. Yep, I'm a Canadian.

Mar. 17 Screencaps column once again illustrates the reverence and high regard your readers; and dare I say Americans in general, hold toward the men and women of your military.

How do those values square against those of your newest president who seems to have nothing but disdain for those honourable and patriotic group of people?

Just curious as well, how does the average American view the abrupt about face in your foreign policy to fully embrace Mr. Putin and Russia over a democratic Ukraine?

Back in February one of the Screencaps followers was soliciting advice about a fishing trip to Canada, might I offer the following advice. Canada is home to 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent – the world’s second largest Ukrainian diaspora after (ironically) Russia.

Tariffs and trade nonsense aside, we are saddened and shocked that the US has taken the side of a corrupt dictatorship and war criminal over what is a common ally.

A lot of the goodwill and camaraderie we once felt about our closest friends and trading partner seems to have circled the bowl and gone down the drain.

If a Canadian fishing trip is still upcoming, perhaps leave the MAGA paraphernalia at home.

Which fast-food chains do you avoid?

— Zach asks:

Is there any fast food chain(s) that you tend to avoid for whatever reason(s)?

Kinsey:

Typically, I base this on the workers I'm about to encounter. Most of you probably think Wendy's is a safe, can't really go wrong place to grab a burger in a pinch.

Around here, Wendy's runs on the backs of fentanyl addicts. I'm talking scabs on their faces, toothless, etc. I don't know where the franchise ownership is finding these people, but it's disgusting. I refuse to eat anything from Wendy's in this area.

It's pathetic.

You can throw McDonald's into that category as well. No thanks.

Small-town American bars that society cannot afford to lose

— Ryan O. tells me:

Millhousen, Indiana a little town in the middle of nowhere about halfway between Cincinnati and Indianapolis population 148. Small restaurant and bar called Stones Family Restaurant. They have the best fried chicken and cheep cold beer.

My go-to is the chicken gizzards and sauerkraut balls with multiple Busch lights. The bathroom has the best urinal and promotes the local church festival. They have a popular all you can eat buffet nightly and offer carry out beer sales.

Definitely a one-of-a-kind place with friendly service and good food at fair prices.

Places to eat when you're on Spring Break in SW Florida

— Gen X. Warren helps out those of you going south:

Even though we live in southeast Florida, and there are plenty of great places to eat, we visit SW Florida 2-3 times a year. Some of our favorite restaurants:



1. Any Doc Ford’s, but especially the one near Fort Myers Beach. But they have locations up the coast including St. Pete. Yucatán Shrimp is a must-have and their grouper sandwich is great.



2. Coconut Jack’s in Bonita Springs, on a small bay. Sometimes you can see dolphin or a small gator. Everything on the menu is great.



3. Fish House in Bonita Springs. Get the seafood pasta and split it and add a side salad or two and some of their cheesy bread.



4. Doc’s Beach House on the Gulf / beach in Bonita Springs. Anything is good, but it’s a chill out type of place.



5. Riptide Brewery in Bonita Springs. Used to be Momentum Brewing (we miss it), but Riptide is great. They have food trucks.



7. Nervous Nellies on Fort Myers Beach, but really any small restaurant and bar around there.



Ok, I’ll add a couple for Jupiter, Florida:



Square Grouper, Topside (co-owned by Joe Namath), Guanabana’s, Tiki 52, Blue Pointe, and Frigate’s in North Palm Beach.

Spring Break cruise advice

— Brad in Tucson has last-minute advice for those you about to head out next week:

A couple cruise contemplations: if you book an excursion through the cruise line it will be more expensive, but no man is left behind. The ship won't leave until you're back. In contrast, if you outsource locally and run into a delay getting back the ship won't wait and you have a world of hurt ahead.

Also, skip the buffets and always dine at the specialty restaurants that don't have a surcharge- no cost and the food is always made fresh.

Teens and their DoorDash usage

— Randy T. shares some insight on this one:

I was catching up on Friday’s Screencaps and saw the question about high schoolers and Doordash. I’ve got a sophomores in both high school and college and am amazed at the number of times that Dashers/Uber Eats have shown up to events with food.

This is primarily at sports / extracurricular events despite concession stands being available. It is increasing in our neck of the woods (semi-rural Eastern Kentucky) with limited options, so I can only imagine what it is like in places with more options.

And if they are staying overnight at a hotel? They are notorious for ordering things right at bed check time and then pleading when the stuff arrives that they NEED it.

Cruise: It’s been a while since I’ve been on the Royal Caribbean out of Galveston, but when we did it our kids were a bit younger than Reeds. They had a blast – especially with all the water activity (slides, surfing, etc.). We stuck with the ‘sponsored’ excursions for the most part even though they were more expensive, but the security of knowing the boat would wait for us if needed made life easier to enjoy. We had one that we took jeeps off-roading, then had a fresh grilled fajita meal on the beach & tequila tasting on the way back that we all still remember. It was at the Mexico stop. The new thing is the private islands and while I haven’t been to the RC one, the Disney one was fantastic. Getting off the boat and wandering around is key, but we are a family that likes to explore. His kids may prefer to do things on the boat when no one else is around.

Switching gears: My high schooler has made the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Marching Band (humble brag). As part of it, we are going to go (and as a bonus, checking off a bucket list item for my wife). Can you ask the cappers for recommendations on hotels / where to set up to watch / what else to do that day / strategies to manage the weather / any other advice? As you’ve said many times, there’s someone out there that has already done it or knows how to do it.

As is the usual signoff for emails to you, thanks for all you do and making ‘Caps the best place on the net.

How to avoid getting scammed on Facebook Marketplace from a Screencaps reader who almost got scammed

— Drew in Katy, TX avoided disaster:

Please share with Screencaps crew how to avoid getting scammed when selling a car, truck, boat, RV, etc. on Facebook Marketplace or similar website.

I had posted my 22’ bay boat online. I’ve had hundreds of clicks because it is high quality, in great shape, and has a 200 Hp Yamaha 2-stroke with very low hours. There were two different guys that seemed very interested, but each of them became really pushy about having me get a vehicle history report at my cost up front.

Each one had a favorite website for me to go get the vehicle history report. And supposedly these sites could report on boats too (which didn’t make sense to me). I looked up both sites. One of them wanted me to pay $ 75 for a report. I pushed back on these guys and started getting similar pressure responses from each of them.

Finally, the red flag went off inside and I decided to look up "vehicle history report scams". Below is a great website that explains the scam. What they really were after was my credit card and my personal information. Think ID theft.

Bank website in Pennsylvania. https://www.epnb.com/insights/buyer-and-seller-beware-how-vehicle-history-report-scams-work/

One of their bullet points leads is "Go to vehiclehistory.gov for a list of Department of Justice-approved report companies."

That page is https://vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov/nmvtis_vehiclehistory#0-0

Enjoy buying and selling your big guy toys, just watch out for these "bleeps" who want to rob your toy fund and more.

Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston is impressed by this

St. Patrick's Day & the Stones

— Jim M. shares:

8 lbs of beef with accoutrements.. classic boiled...

And Stones ticket from 1981 that I found, my brother went when he was in college in Florida (don't know how I ended up with it?)

F--k him, I'm gonna sell!!

I love how they have to tell Florida man how the tax will work! The ticket is $15

The tax will be 60 cents.

And that equals...... ..$15.60

— Sven in MKE shares:

This is what I did with my tickets a few years ago.

The one in the middle is the best. Cubs vs Astros in Milwaukee . Met my dad there, diehard Cubs fan. Had to watch Zambrano throw a no-no in my barn. Not sure us Brewers fans hated anyone more than him back then. Sat in the worst seat in the house and cheered for it every out. Therapists won’t even understand.

'Look what I found being used to insulate my house in Seattle'

— Eric in Seattle checks in:

Guessing you like memorabilia. In I found out that in 1929, they used newspapers to insulate between floors in my neighborhood..

Waterspouts in North Carolina

— Ken in North Augusta, SC checks in:

My daughter took these photos of a waterspout which formed over the Atlantic near Southport, NC this week. No damage, but fascinating to see.

##################

That is it for this middle of March Tuesday. Two weeks from today is April Fool's Day. I know, I know, I know…time flies.

By the way, is it me or is March weather not nearly as horrible as it used to be? It's going to be 66-67 here today with bright blue skies. March is a cakewalk these days.

Let's go get after it. Soak up that Vitamin D if you're north of the Ohio River. Get it before April rolls around.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

