Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Dominates Another Bikini, Hooters Sophie Stops By & Russell Wilson Joins Jamies

Spring Breakers don't know American history

Welcome to Hump Day for all who recognize it as such. This is the halfway mark through my run filling in for Joe, and we are light, and I mean light on emails today.

I get it. Spring has arrived. It's a busy time and some are scrambling to clear their schedules for Thursday night when the NCAA Tournament resumes.

The Sweet 16 gets underway and before the weekend ends we'll have the Final Four match-ups set. This is the beginning of the end of the tournament.

Now all that's left to root for, from my perspective anyway, is for Duke to slip up and fall short of cutting down the nets in April. That's not too much to ask.

Although these Blue Devils don’t command the hatred of a Coach K-led team, which is too bad. Hating those Duke teams was a lot of fun.

Not only is the NCAA Tournament resuming on Thursday, but so is Major League Baseball. The official Opening Day takes place with a full slate of games.

I know there are NBA and NHL games, but those two leagues are in the process of wrapping up the regular season before the real fun of the playoffs arrives.

Until then, I've got my sights set on the Sweet 16 and Opening Day. But that's still a day away, so let's go to Clearwater Beach in the Gulf of America for an annual reminder that Spring Breakers don’t know American history.

I don’t blame them. They're at the beach enjoying Spring Break and have turned their brains off in order to have a good time. That said, even a brain in the off position should be able to find the answers to questions like:

Who did the colonists fight in the Revolutionary War?

What shape is the U.S. Pentagon building?

Who won the Civil War?

These Spring Breakers could not answer them and other fairly simple questions along those lines correctly. Don’t worry, all is not lost.

If you walked up to me at the beach and shoved a microphone in my face there's a 50/50 chance I wouldn’t be able to tell you what my name is.

It happens, brains are off during Spring Break, but that doesn’t mean these failed answers aren’t entertaining. They are.

Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart was arrested for a second time along with a college football player

Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart, for those of you who don’t know, had a mugshot for a speeding arrest earlier this month go insanely viral when it surfaced on the internet last week.

She leaned into the attention from her mugshot and even shared some of her favorite comments on the mugshot. She was an internet star in the making and she knew it.

Stewart then found herself in trouble with the law again last weekend. The taste of the wild side for the lead-footed college student had evidently made its way into her subconscious or whatever diagnosis Dr. Phil would come up with.

Whatever the reason, she found herself in trouble with law enforcement in Georgia again early Sunday morning and produced another viral mugshot moment for herself. Back-to-back in the same month is impressive.

This time around she was arrested for allegedly obstructing an officer and loitering/prowling. And she wasn’t alone. A college football player was arrested along with Stewart.

TMZ reports that Harvard University tight end Seamus Gilmartin and two others were arrested with the viral mugshot star. According to the police, they were wandering around a University of Georgia building around 3am on Sunday morning.

When police arrived on the scene in response to an intrusion alarm at the student center, which closed at midnight, the group tried to flee the scene.

That's the mugshot Stewart produced after attempting to flee the scene at 3am? Impressive. As for Gilmartin, the police report claims that the 20-year-old had two fake IDs on him when he was taken into custody.

One was from New York and the other from California. He was hit with charges of underage possession of alcohol, loitering/prowling and possession of a fraudulent ID.

Now, if he had successfully slid into Stewart's DMs and the two were getting to know one another, which hasn’t been confirmed or denied at this point in time, they will have to resume things - if they choose to do so - off campus.

He's been banned from the Georgia campus for two years. Best of luck to both of them. Something tells me we haven’t heard the last of Lily Stewart.

Hawk Tuah Girl came out of hiding to announce there's a documentary about her coming out

Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch had one of the most impressive viral runs in the history of the internet. There's no disputing that. You can argue about whether it was justified or not, but it happened.

She dropped an all-time line during a street interview last summer. It was funny, but is it worthy of a documentary? After getting into what many claim was a crypto scam at the end of last year, she laid low until Tuesday.

That's when she reemerged to announce her Hawk Tuah documentary, which is reportedly being produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment. They've produced documentaries about Jeffrey Epstein and the Idaho college student murders.

Does the Hawk Tuah girl really need a documentary? Don't most people know the story?

I know there will be small-town dreamers who are hoping to figure out the key to going on a similar viral run, but who else is going to watch this?

Colorado State Rep. Amy Paschal playing a coloring game during a debate on a gun control bill

Screencaps/NCAA Tourny Ads

- Rick N writes:

Hi again Sean,

Thanks for posting Kevin's answer (and thanks Kevin), there really is such a great group of people that you, Joe, Zach, Amber, and anyone I've forgotten (sorry) have managed to bring together.

I knew most of what Kevin was mentioning, although I hadn't thought about creating my own delayed broadcast (doesn't work so well when you want to switch games though). It just felt like the ad blocks were running longer than those in the regular season when I was following my team.

If I think of it, I'll try to time it out this coming weekend and probably see that Kevin's right about the timing and that it's just me thinking things are running longer. No need to post this message in your column (unless you think it's good for engagement of course), I mainly just wanted to thank everyone involved. Have a good week,

Rick

SeanJo

Hey Rick, of course I'm going to share this. Not just because it was the only email I received, but because it shows the incredible community Joe has created here with Screencaps.

If you've got a problem, there's a good chance someone has an answer or, at the very least, some useful tips. Let me know how it goes this weekend.

----------

That's all I've got for Hump Day. Get everything in order today there's a weekend of NCAA Tournament action and the start of the Major League Baseball season that will be greeting us starting on Thursday.

Keep those emails coming, the inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :