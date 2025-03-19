Georgia Sorority Girl Leans Into Attention From Viral Mugshot

A Georgia sorority girl with an alleged lead foot was arrested earlier this month for "speeding in excess of maximum limits" in Morgan County, Georgia. Her smiling mugshot has since gone viral, and she's leaning into the attention.

The Georgia Gazette originally posted the mugshot of Lily Stewart while reporting on her March 8 arrest. From there, a social media account called Everything Georgia picked it up and, following the normal protocol, when such a mugshot hits the internet, it went viral.

Also, following the normal protocol for a mugshot like this one, Stewart was quickly found innocent of all charges by a jury of her peers on social media.

Everything from calls for a pardon to the classic "I can fix her" came pouring in along with the nearly 2 million views her mugshot has currently received on the Twitter post alone.

Social media is such a special place, isn’t it? I'm glad it's evolved into a place where people often weigh in on hot mugshots.

Where would we be without that? In a world that is less fun, that's for sure.

Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart is having some fun with the viral attention her mugshot has received

Anyway, back to Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart, who, according to her Instagram bio, belongs to Georgia Alpha Chi, she had a choice to make once her mugshot went viral.

She could have gone into hiding and waited for the viral smoke to clear, or she could lean in and ride the wave wherever it might take her.

Stewart is, as is evident by her latest post on TikTok, riding the wave. She captioned a series of responses to her viral mugshot, "some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot."

TMZ reports that she was initially let go after an officer pulled her over for speeding. Per the incident report: "the officer claims he observed her driving 79 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at around 10 in the morning. He says he pulled her over, cited her for the speeding ticket and actually let her go initially."

The apparent warning for speeding was ignored and that's when she was arrested. The outlet reports that "mere minutes later he saw her driving 84 in a 55."

Another internet star has been born thanks to a viral mugshot. A moment that was meant to be. Who knows where this will take her? I wouldn’t be shocked if the modeling agencies came knocking.