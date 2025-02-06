Hillary Clinton, A Very Nasty Woman Who Is Very Dumb, Gets Put In Her Place After Snarky DOGE Comment

Hillary Clinton, the very nasty woman who lost to Donald Trump back in 2016 – wow, nearly a decade, time flies! – is up to her old tricks yet again.

And by old tricks, I mean saying snarky, yet dumb, things, and then getting dunked on by people who are far more intelligent than her.

A tale as old as time.

Hillary hopped on Elon's app late Wednesday to voice her complaints about … Elon. Shocking. The left HATES Elon Musk right now. It's amazing. Never thought they'd find someone to hate more than Trump, but boy, have they EVER. Wild.

Anyway, Hillary doesn't like Elon, or DOGE, or the fact that DOGE will be taking a looksey at the aviation industry after last week's terrible disaster in D.C. And then, after firing off a nasty tweet about it, she promptly got stuffed in a locker by our great Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy:

Hillary Clinton has never been smart

Amazing. God, what a time period we're in right now. It's just such a battle every single day between the insufferable Dems and the Big R Repubs. Good vs. Evil. Right vs. Wrong. Dumb vs. Smart.

Who ya got? Sean Duffy or Hillary Clinton? Pick your warrior.

For me, it's a relatively easy call. Hillary, who has literally not said a smart, logical thing in her life, is so vile and nasty at this point you just can't take anything she says seriously. This woman has lost time and time again, and yet here she is, still posting dumb things on behalf of her dumb party. Incredible.

Also, what does her tweet even mean? Because DOGE isn't run by a bunch of deep state Libs, they aren't qualified? Duffy is right – that is EXACTLY why they are qualified, Hillary. Do you not get it yet? We don't WANT anyone who talks, walks, or acts like YOU in D.C, ever again. That's why America voted the way we did. It's simple, really. But, again, Hillary ain't the brightest of the bunch, so I get it.

Yes, we voted for Trump. YES, we voted for Elon. YES, we voted for RFK and Tulsi and Kash. We want it ALL TORN TO PIECES. Don't like it? Go win an election.

Maybe have your hubby take the lead on that one, though.

Now, let's go have a DAY.