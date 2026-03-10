Hilary Duff Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane By Talking About Her 'Gossip Girl' Threesome

Hilary Duff didn’t have to guess about her most memorable "Gossip Girl" moment.

We can pretend that Hilary Duff isn't back making music and hitting the promotional tour thing if you want, but it's not going to change anything.

Besides, who doesn’t enjoy a casual early March walk down memory lane? Especially one that includes some threesome talk.

Hilary did an interview recently and answered some "Burning Questions" for Harper's Bazaar, most of them about the 2000s.

One of those burning questions was, "What was the most memorable part of playing Olivia Burke on Gossip Girl?"

She played the role as a recurring guest star for a handful of episodes in 2009 and didn’t hesitate in answering the question.

"Probably the threesome was the most standout moment," she replied. "I remember being like, 'Oh, my mom's going to call me after this one.'"

Of course, it's the threesome scene. A scene that Hilary shot with Penn Badgley and Jessica Szohr is probably fans of the show's most memorable moment of her time on it too.

They certainly remember her on the show. She was recognized overseas for her role as Olivia Burke.

"I was in Paris not too long ago and my bag got lost. I went up to the lady who worked at the airline, and she's like, 'Are you on Gossip Girl?'" Hilary recalled.

She responded to the woman, "'Yes. Love that's how you know me.'"

Who knew appearing in a handful of episodes, and that threesome scene, would have such an impact that reaches as far as at least Paris?

It just goes to show you the true power of art. I'm not talking about duct taping a banana to a wall kind of art. That's silly nonsense. I'm talking about the kind of art that creates lasting memories, like a Gossip Girl threesome.