Hikers Stranded On Remote California Beach Rescued By Helicopter: WATCH

Two hikers in California got an unexpected lift this weekend after rising tides stranded them on a remote beach with no way out.

The dramatic rescue unfolded near Elephant Rock in the Point Reyes National Seashore, a rugged and scenic stretch of coastline north of San Francisco. According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the Marin County Fire Department called in help Saturday after the hikers became trapped by the surf with rising tides cutting off their exit route.

With "no safe access by land or sea," authorities deployed Henry-1 — a rescue helicopter configured with a 100-foot-long rope — for a long-line extraction.

"The Henry-1 Tactical Flight Officer/EMT was inserted to the beach, where they secured each hiker into ‘hot seat’ rescue devices for aerial extraction," the police statement said.

Video shows the chopper hovering above the rocky coastline while the rescue crew drops down and straps in the two stranded hikers, who were perched on rocks at the edge of the ocean. Both of the hikers were safely extracted and delivered to fire department personnel.

"Thanks to the seamless teamwork between Henry-1 and Marin County Fire, both hikers were safely rescued with no injuries reported," the sheriff's office said. "A great example of multi-agency coordination and skilled execution."

Point Reyes is a popular spot for hiking and sightseeing, but it comes with serious risks. So much so that the National Park Service has issued a warning to all visitors.

"Do not underestimate the power of the ocean. Numerous hazards exist along all beaches, including rough surf, sneaker waves, rip currents, contaminated water, hypothermia, and buried hot ashes," the NPS says. "Please use common sense when near the water's edge. There are no lifeguards present at the beaches within Point Reyes National Seashore."

So before you hit the trails, check the tides. Unless, of course, you want to take the most expensive helicopter ride of your life.

