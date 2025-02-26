Father, Son Rescued From Utah's Snow Canyon; Survived Thanks To Another Hiker's Abandoned Backpack: WATCH

A father and son were rescued from Utah's Snow Canyon State Park on Monday after they were stranded on a steep cliffside overnight. The two hikers managed to survive the frigid temperatures, thanks to an abandoned backpack they found full of supplies.

Julian Hernandez and his 12-year-old son headed out on the Red Mountain Trail in southern Utah on Sunday morning. When they didn't arrive at their meet-up spot by evening, Julian's wife called the police.

Two search teams and a medical transport helicopter scoured the area for hours looking for the hikers. Finally, a thermal imaging camera spotted Julian and his son huddled together on a shallow ledge on the side of a steep cliff.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released footage of the dramatic helicopter rescue.

Lost in the dark, Julian had come across a miracle: an abandoned backpack filled with emergency blankets, water, snacks, a small tent and other supplies. That backpack might have saved their lives.

"I can’t say 100% that it saved their lives because they may have survived, but they were on that ledge for at least 13 hours before we were able to get them off, and had they not had that bag, they definitely would have had some pretty severe cold-related symptoms," Sgt. Jacob Paul of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

"That bag essentially kept them from being harmed in any way."

Turns out, the backpack had been left behind by a teen hiker named Levi Dittmann, who had to be rescued more than a month earlier after getting lost off the same trail.

"I’m glad that it wasn’t for nothing, that I could help someone," Dittman said after hearing that his backpack may have saved the Hernandezes' lives.

"I’m a Christian. It’s a total God story. It’s a miracle. The whole time, it’s been like, ‘Why’d you throw your bag down? Why did you do that?’ And now it just feels like God’s handprint on it. Throw your backpack down. It’s for later use."

According to AllTrails, the Red Mountain Trail at Snow Canyon is a 12.9-mile strenuous route that is not well-maintained or marked. It's considered a "backcountry trail," and search and rescue operations are not uncommon in the area.

Before embarking on any hike — but especially a challenging one like this — make sure you've packed adequate water, food and first aid supplies, always tell someone where you're going, and know your limits.

Because the chances of accidentally stumbling upon a backpack full of emergency supplies are slim to none.

