Hiker In Argentina Reports An Early Morning Encounter With Bigfoot, Claims To Have A Picture Of The Creature

For the second time in as many months, there's been a reported Bigfoot sighting in Argentina. Like the first, this encounter with the Ucumar, Argentina's version of Bigfoot, took place in the Salta province.

A 28-year-old sandwich shop employee, identified only as Tito by the local media, claims to have encountered the Ucumar with a friend in the early morning hours last Tuesday while making his way down the Cerro San Bernardo mountain.

The two had climbed the mountain to see if it had snowed prior to their run-in with Bigfoot around 5:00 am. Tito said that he had left work around 1:00 am before going to a friend's house and deciding to climb the mountain to check for snow.

"It was all cloudy, but beautiful. As we were coming down, we heard something strange among the trees," he said. "Suddenly, we saw something big, hairy, hunched over. It wasn't a person. We got scared and ran down quickly."

Tito claims to have captured a blurry picture of the large dark figure with his phone before making a run for it. He showed this picture, which he apparently didn’t provide to the local outlet, to his grandmother.

Was this Argentina's Bigfoot or simply a case of mistaken identity?

She knew immediately what it was responding, "That's the Ucumar." Tito added that the creature didn’t move like a person, although the image he captured, reports the local media, "is not conclusive."

Another blurry image captured of the allusive Bigfoot. Add it to the list. The local media are calling it not conclusive, suggesting they've seen it, but they didn’t include it in their article.

Was it the Bigfoot they startled in the early morning hours as they made their way down the mountain? I'd love nothing more than to say it was, but the truth is we'll probably never know.

I do trust this version of events, especially grandma's certainty that it was the Ucumar, over the video from last month claiming to show Argentina's Bigfoot frolicking through a field carefree in broad daylight.

If I know anything about Bigfoot, it's that you'll never catch them doing that. Do you have a Bigfoot story or any evidence at all? Send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com. I want to hear the story and see the evidence.