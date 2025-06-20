Bigfoot Discovered In Argentina? New Video Raises Questions: WATCH

There have long been rumors about Bigfoot, but it's never been confirmed.

PublishedUpdated

Has Bigfoot been spotted in Argentina?

Bigfoot is one of the most popular mythical creatures in cultures across the world, but there's just one little problem:

There's no proof such a creature exists.

At least with UFOs, there are overwhelming photos and videos of stuff in the sky. With Bigfoot, all people get is grainy photos and videos.

That now includes a new one out of Argentina.

*RELATED: Mysterious UFO Allegedly Captured On Video In China: WATCH*

Is Bigfoot real? There's been speculation for a long time, but no proof to back it up. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Was Bigfoot discovered in Argentina?

A YouTube video is going viral because it allegedly shows a creature - a Ucumar - captured on film in the province of Salta, according to BroBible. The Ucumar is Argentina's version of Bigfoot.

Now, what does it actually show? Well, let's watch the video and then break it down.

What do we all think? Is that Bigfoot walking around in the field? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm not sure this video is the concrete proof people have been waiting for.

Do we really think if Bigfoot is real (I'm *VERY* skeptical) that the creature is just going to be going for afternoon strolls?

I somehow doubt it.

A new video allegedly shows a Bigfoot-like creature in Argentina. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Here's a point I always bring up when writing and talking about Bigfoot. There are millions of hunters in America who go into the woods every year armed with weapons.

Yet, not a single person has ever shot one of these mythical creatures. Doesn't that seem a bit odd to everyone?

If I see an eight-foot-tall Sasquatch coming my way and I have a rifle, it gets holes punched in it and put on a metal slab for the world to see.

What is the truth behind the belief that Bigfoot is real? (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Until someone kills a Bigfoot, I'm not going to buy grainy videos and photos shot at long distances. Disagree? Agree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.