Bigfoot Discovered In Argentina? New Video Raises Questions: WATCH

There have long been rumors about Bigfoot, but it's never been confirmed.

Has Bigfoot been spotted in Argentina?

Bigfoot is one of the most popular mythical creatures in cultures across the world, but there's just one little problem:

There's no proof such a creature exists.

At least with UFOs, there are overwhelming photos and videos of stuff in the sky. With Bigfoot, all people get is grainy photos and videos.

That now includes a new one out of Argentina.

Was Bigfoot discovered in Argentina?

A YouTube video is going viral because it allegedly shows a creature - a Ucumar - captured on film in the province of Salta, according to BroBible. The Ucumar is Argentina's version of Bigfoot.

Now, what does it actually show? Well, let's watch the video and then break it down.

What do we all think? Is that Bigfoot walking around in the field? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm not sure this video is the concrete proof people have been waiting for.

Do we really think if Bigfoot is real (I'm *VERY* skeptical) that the creature is just going to be going for afternoon strolls?

I somehow doubt it.

Here's a point I always bring up when writing and talking about Bigfoot. There are millions of hunters in America who go into the woods every year armed with weapons.

Yet, not a single person has ever shot one of these mythical creatures. Doesn't that seem a bit odd to everyone?

If I see an eight-foot-tall Sasquatch coming my way and I have a rifle, it gets holes punched in it and put on a metal slab for the world to see.

Until someone kills a Bigfoot, I'm not going to buy grainy videos and photos shot at long distances. Disagree? Agree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.