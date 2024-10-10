Preview For New Horror Movie Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine: WATCH

"Heretic" looks like it's going to be a horrifying ride.

There's been some serious buzz surrounding the movie with Hugh Grant, but details have been shrouded in mystery.

The plot is simply described as, "Two young women of religion are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man."

New "Heretic" trailer released.

That obviously doesn't tell viewers much, but the new trailer is going to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how electric does this movie look? It looks like it's going to be a terrifying psychological thriller that might keep you up at night.

I'm here for it. I'm 100% here for it. It looks like we might have to get ready for a lot of twists and turns, judging from how the trailer ended.

Plus, we all know I have a bit of a soft spot for Sophie Thatcher once I discovered her in "Yellowjackets." She's incredibly talented, and I look forward to seeing what she can bring in "Heretic." If it's anything like the hit Showtime series, then viewers are in for a good time.

You can catch "Heretic" starting November 8th. It's definitely going on my list. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.