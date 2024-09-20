New Horror Thriller Film Looks Terrifying, Features Loaded Cast: PREVIEW

"Heretic" looks like a chilling viewing experience.

Plot details about the upcoming horror movie with Hugh Grant are being kept under wraps without many details out there.

The film's IMDB page simply states, "Two young women of religion are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man."

‘Heretic’ trailer is very unsettling.

That's obviously not much to go off of, but I can promise the trailer isn't something you should watch before bed.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What are we all thinking? The trailer has clearly been crafted to obscure as much of the plot as possible while also making the hair on your neck stand up.

Mission accomplished. This film looks like it's going to be a terrifying experience, and that shouldn't come as a surprise.

A24 does an outstanding job in the horror genre, and also is the studio responsible for the hit "Civil War." It has a record of success.

Furthermore, the cast is very strong. Grant is joined by "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher. For those of you who might not be familiar, Thatcher is arguably the best part of the Showtime series about a girls soccer team trapped in the Canadian wilderness. That show, just like this movie, is very dark and trippy.

It certainly seems like she'll bring a similar energy with "Heretic."

The film's press page states its release date is November 8th, but it's unclear if that's still the case as there's some conflicting information. No matter what, we'll definitely be catching this one whenever it comes out.