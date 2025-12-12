Here's How Mark Richt Stayed Faithful To His Wife At Georgia, According To A Former Player

Well, that's certainly one way to do it!

Perhaps Sherrone Moore should've taken a page out of the Mark Richt Book of Coaching before taking over the Michigan job a few years ago.

Had he done that, maybe he'd be gearing up for the Cheez-It Bowl today, instead of gearing up for an arrangement!

Or, you know, something like that. Confused? Don't blame you. Let me explain.

Former Georgia Bulldog legend Benjamin Watson took to Twitter this week in the wake of the Sherrone Moore scandal, and dropped a piece of advice he was once given by Richt during his time at UGA.

If you don't want to cheat, don't tempt yourself!

"My college head coach had a personal rule that he would never be alone with a woman, not even in an elevator," Watson said during his fireside chat. "Some people thought it was weird, unnecessary or overly pious.

"He considered it a guard rail for himself to honor his wife, his faith and his responsibility to everyone in the building. As a college athlete I didn’t fully understand. As a grown man, I get it. And I’m grateful."

I get it, but …

Eh. OK, I guess? I don't know. It seems a little … odd? I love Mark Richt. Great coach, great man. The obvious retort to this strategy would be, ‘You really need guardrails to not cheat on your wife?’

And, frankly, that's a fair rebuttal. I can't argue with that. This line of thinking sort of makes it seem that all dudes are just hard-wired to cheat on their wives, and the only way to avoid it is to cut yourself off from any contact with females from the minute you say ‘I do.’

I reckon guys could also just have self-control, too. Right? I mean, plenty of people get married, and plenty of marriages do NOT include adultery. It's possible. It's certainly possible to NOT cheat on your wife, while also being in an elevator with a hot girl.

Granted, I've only been married 10 years this June, but I've taken plenty of elevator rides with hot chicks since 2016, and I'm proud to say my record is squeaky clean!

Plenty of ballgame left, though, as they say.

Anyway, I get the advice and the rule, and I understand passing it down to college athletes who are the horniest people on earth. It just comes off a bit odd. That's all.

Regardless, it's too late for Sherrone. He's cooked. Too many elevators in Ann Arbor, I reckon.