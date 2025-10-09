Secret Military Unit And Powerful Weapons Caught On Camera Near Venezuela. Is A Strike Coming?

The 160th SOAR consists of the best helicopter pilots on the planet

It appears American military assets are within miles of Venezuela.

Tensions are soaring between the United States and Nicolás Maduro's regime, and all eyes are on the region ahead of possible military action.

President Donald Trump has already ordered several drug boats to be blown up, Maduro has a $50 million bounty on his head and there is a naval armada amassed in the Caribbean.

Now, it appears more assets have flooded the region.

American helicopters allegedly spotted near Venezuela.

The popular open source information X account OSINTdefender shared several photos of 160th SOAR helicopters flying off the coast of Trinidad & Tobago.

That's just miles away from Venezuela. It's possible the helicopters launched from the incredibly secretive and covert MV Ocean Trader ship.

The ship has been spotted in the region, but its exact location at any time is hard to pin down. You can check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I would be sweating bullets right now if I were Maduro. I might start packing my bags and get ready to make a run for it.

For those of you who don't know, the 160th SOAR is the most elite helicopter unit on the planet, and it has one main job:

Insert Tier One operators onto the toughest targets imaginable.

It works hand-in-hand with Delta Force and SEAL Team 6. It's a very safe bet that the operators on those helicopters — if they are carrying any — are from one of those two units.

It's a curtain call for the bad guys whenever those guys show up on target. They're the two best units in the world at what they do.

Now, the air unit responsible for getting them in and out of targets is allegedly flying just miles off the coast of Venezuela.

Read into that as much as you'd like!

What do you think President Trump is planning to do? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.