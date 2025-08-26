Helicopter Crashes In Lake In Absolutely Absurd Video: WATCH

The crash happened when firefighters attempted to get water out of Rosporden Lake.

A horrifying scene with a helicopter unfolded in France, and it was all filmed.

Aviation crashes are among the scariest things that can happen to someone in life, as I've noted several times before.

Whether it's a plane or a helicopter, you don't want to find yourself falling out of the sky. That's exactly what happened to a crew in France.

Helicopter crash in France caught on video.

TMZ reported the crash happened when a helicopter with the Finistère fire department attempted to get water out of a lake.

Fire crews using lakes to get water in an emergency is a very common tactic. While it's impossible to know for sure what happened, it appears in the video that the helicopter's rear blade clipped the water, causing control of the chopper to be lost.

It then crashed hard into the lake. Miraculously, the two men on the aircraft were able to get out and swim away without injuries, according to the same report.

You can watch the shocking footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Again, it's a miracle nobody in the crash died. The chopper smacked the water and parts started flying. The people inside could easily have been knocked out and drowned.

Instead, both men were able to escape the downed chopper and swim to safety. I think it's safe to say it was the luckiest day of their lives.

I know a couple of guys who have been shot down in helicopters, and unlike a plane, it's very hard to maintain control when a helicopter goes down.

With a plane, you can (hopefully) glide down. That's not happening with a helicopter.

What do you think of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: If you ever want to catch a great interview with a pilot who got shot down in combat, check out my interview with Greg Coker. It's one of the craziest stories you'll ever hear.