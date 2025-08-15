Amelia Earhart Mystery Finally Found? New Evidence Raises Big Questions

Earhart went missing in 1937, and the wreckage has never been found.

Has the location of Amelia Earhart and her crash location finally been located?

Earhart was an aviation icon during the 1930s, and famously became the first female aviator to fly solo across the United States in 1932.

However, her story met a tragic and mysterious end when she seemingly disappeared into thin air while flying on July 2, 1937.

She was never seen again, and the wreckage was never found. It's one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in America's history. Historians and sleuths have debated for decades where her final resting place might be.

Now, one man thinks he's figured it out.

Has Amelia Earhart's crash location been found?

Justin Myers, a fellow pilot, believes he located Earhart's crash site using Google Maps, according to Popular Mechanics.

Nikumaroro Island - a part of the Phoenix Islands, Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Australia.

You can see the exact location of the island in the photo below.

Nikumaroro Island has long been a popular theory for the crash location of Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan.

"I was just putting myself in Amelia and Fred’s shoes…where I would have force landed a light twin aircraft in their position, lost and low on fuel," Myers explained to the outlet. He believes he found the answer on Google Maps when spotting something that didn't look correct.

"The bottom line is...from my interests from a child in vintage aircraft and air crash investigation, I can say that is what was once a 12-metre, 2-engine vintage aircraft. What I can’t say is that is definitely Amelia’s Electra [the plane she was flying]," Myer further explained to the outlet.

He previously wrote the following in a blog post:

"I used the measuring tool on Google Earth and to my surprise and mild little shiver it measured approximately 39 ft. Last year you could move around the subject and it was absolutely clear to me this was a man-made object, not naturally occurring coral. I used to dive some years back and have seen lots of coral and the wrecks of man-made objects. It was clear that it had been there a long time and likely that passing weather systems had revealed it. Well, being a realist and a practical person, I thought it can’t be what was a beautiful aircraft. So I tried to disprove the notion myself. I struggled to do so. It looked man-made, it looked like a section of aircraft fuselage, that was remarkable by itself, let alone the possibility it was Electra 10E NR16020, even though the measurements looked the same. A day or so later I had another look, just like that Bang!! 110ft to the west of the metal section was what appeared to be a perfect half exposed radial engine measuring 4-4.5ft in diameter, clearly had growth around the diameter and on the spinner in the middle, probably coral as the engine is made of different metals to the fuselage. Just under the engine is a wheel, again half exposed, the wheel is perfect and is in absolute proportion in size; I was struggling to see this was anything other than the debris of a lost vintage aircraft that has been hidden away for years."

You can see several photos of the alleged crash site and remains at this link.

The reality is that the mystery of what happened to Earhart remains completely unknown, and will likely remain that way until every single lead can be properly investigated.

There are far too many theories to even truly debate them all. Some people believe weather could have played a role (unclear and unproven), some believe the Japanese captured her (a photo some believed supported this suggestion was debunked years ago) and there's also the chance the plane suffered some kind of issue.

Nobody knows, and that's why, nearly 90 years later, it's still an incredibly captivating topic. Is Myers correct with his theory?

Time will tell. For now, it all remains murky and unknown. What do you think happened to Amelia Earhart? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.