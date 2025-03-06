Heather Graham Kicks Off Spring Break In A Bikini That Has The Internet Barking, MN HS Hockey Hair & MEAT

This week, I committed to my third straight summer coaching rec ball; I'm not sure how some of you do this stuff 30-40 years straight

For those of you who haven't been following along, three summers ago, I began my rec baseball coaching career with a group of 9 & 10 year olds who went on a run that had readers of this column on the edge of their seats. I'll never forget the morning after the championship game and how many of you sent emails wondering if the boys had won.

They got no-hit in the championship game. I'll never forget two of my most competitive players with tears running down their faces as they accepted their runner-up medals.

Last summer, this community was once again on the edge of its seats as I inherited a 12-year-old boy who was taller than I am and played like a high school senior. Sequoia (built like a NFL free safety; shredded, not fat) was must-see rec baseball. In the championship game, he hit an inside-the-park (HS baseball dimensions) bomb over the right-fielders head and used his soccer speed to make it home in one of the most dramatic baseball moments I'd ever been apart of.

Grand slam. Tie ballgame. The crowd going berserk for city rec ball. It was pure fuel-injection.

In the bottom of the 7th, Sequoia ran into trouble and game up a game-winning grounder through the right side.

Another runner-up season.

Now I'm back for another ride. My original plan was to partner with a buddy of mine and take a step back to serve as an assistant.

It wasn't meant to be. The league needs another head coach at the 11 & 12 level.

We'll get after it at the end of the month. I hope my boys are ready to show me how they can knock down a bat. It's going to be one of our challenges.

— Mike P. on how to remind kids they aren't getting all the new cool sports gear:

Father of 3 multi-sport kids here. All are pretty successful in their sports, which include tackle football (HS Varsity), rugby(HS Varsity & club), flag football(HS Varsity & travel team), lacrosse(HS Varsity), baseball (travel ball), and track (local sprint club).

Anyway, when it comes to gear, there’s a difference between "this is the best looking, cool thing to have" and "this will legitimately help in my sport." We’ve never had a problem getting gear that matches the latter description and when those items have not been in the budget, places like Craigslist and Offer Up and Facebook Marketplace have been absolute treasure fields. By the way, this works great for bikes, etc. where older kids have lightly used and outgrown gear that still has tons of valuable life left.

Can’t tell you the number of times we’ve spent only $100 on a $400 baseball bat that went through a half a season before it was outgrown. $200 on a bike that was $2k when new, etc., etc. Then, for good measure, if the stuff’s still good when we’re done with it, we gift it for free to families that can’t afford anything except for Walmart-level stuff and they’re always very appreciative.

As for the "it’s just the cool thing" gear, we handle it a few ways:

We tell them no and explain why. We tell our kids that they can pay the premium over "standard" but still excellent quality gear if it really means that much to them. Makes them think about what’s important. We let them add the gear to an upcoming gift list (birthday or Christmas) if the timing works for the sprot season where the gear is needed.

One other item where things can get really pricey is shoes for kids. They’ll get destroyed really quickly if your kids are at all active. I found that the end of season clearance sales were a great way to stock up on name brand stuff that fit my kids well and I’d just buy them in the next 3-4 sizes up and leave them in a box in the closet. Never once had to run out to Dick’s (or elsewhere) to pay full price for a pair of Nike cleats because nothing was on sale when we needed them. Just told the kids to go to the box in the closet and grab a new pair that I bought at 30-50% off…

Anyway – I’m guessing your readers are savvy enough that this isn’t news to many, but will hopefully it might help someone.

Love the content and appreciate the effort that must go into it – thank you!

Are you an Instagram husband? Does your wife or girlfriend ask you to take multiple photos for her to use on social media to bump up her ‘Likes’ only to tell you you're a moron who can't take a photo?

Do we have any guys who are willing to admit they fall into this category? Please tell your stories.

— Mike T. shows us an IG husband in action at the Trevi fountain:

We laugh when we see these couples around the famous landmarks, she poses, he takes dozens, hundreds of pictures, she looks at them, tells him he did all wrong and they shot again and again!

What is it about the Astrodome for Houstonians?

— Mark writes:

Hi Joe! At the rodeo w my daughter in Houston. Look at this grand old lady!!

Kinsey:

I understand there's nostalgia. You might've gone to your first sporting event inside the dome. You might've seen Nolan Ryan play there. Or Warren Moon throw bombs. Or you might've been there for the ‘Game of the Century’ between UCLA and Houston.

Let's go deeper than that. What does that dome really mean to your soul?

Are there any hot Dems?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY tells me:

Will agree with you guys on AOC being the lone hot Dem. She's only hot when she's cute and demure with her girl next door smile. But, open that mouth, holy horse-mouth Batman. My #1 reply to all her dumb tweets is: "OnlyFans countdown clock has begun."

Another highly stupid, highly annoying hot Dem could be Jasmine Crockett. Dumber than AOC on, just about, every topic but has that Stripper Pole dancing sexy vibe going on. Another one that should just keep her mouth shut and enjoy the likes.

The Zach Rushing video in Wednesday Screencaps got your attention

The video is in here for those of you who didn't read Wed. Screencaps.

— John from Coronado says:

Back in Missouri to see grandsons and saw this (zachrushingofficial.com video) JUST NOW and had to write. Got seriously choked up watching, and I’ll be buying at least one of these shirts, even though I don’t hunt. But I’ll find someone who does, and bless him or her with a gift.

Dad, dad in law, (me), brother, daughter, and nephew are all USN veterans. Love this guy for what he is doing. I hope the WDSC ( Whole Damn ScreenCaps Community) get on board with this effort.

Another huge thank you for making my day better.

— Boomer in Boston saw the video:

This country needs more people like Zach Rushing. Thank you to CB and you for sharing.

About to go order a shirt!

Does this annoy you while flying?

— Geoff in Scottsdale makes a great point:

I have a travel annoyance to mention that no one ever talks about: I HATE IT when people around me, especially the person behind me, decides to use my seat back as their hand hold. That's not why it's there.

I bought the seat, including the seat back, and it's not for the 500 lb guy behind me to grab and yank backwards to leverage himself up then let it snap back, bouncing my head like a pinata, or for people in the aisle to grab hold of everyone's seats (and hair) like it's a handrail as they wander up and down to find a bathroom.

If you struggle to get up, USE THE ARMRESTS, which are specifically designed to take your entire body weight as you push yourself up from the seat.

Sorry to vent, but we need to make this a national conversation!

Yes, I figured someone from North Carolina would want to challenge me on my ‘First in Flight’ comment from the other day when was referencing Dayton, my birthplace

— Gary, a North Carolina resident since 1976, minus 10 years in South Florida, writes:

I read/look at Screencaps every day and I think it's one of the best daily blogs (do you call it a blog?) on the web.

Like the reader Rex, I don't have a lot in common with many of your readers. I don't play golf and I don't mow my lawn any more. I have an acre lot but I'm in my 60's and have some disc problems in my lower back. So, I pay a couple of high school kids to mow the lawn. Also, I'm not married and don't have kids. But I'm a conservative and agree with most of your reader's comments.

To be honest this is what drove me to write this e-mail:

North Carolina is First in Flight. The flights happened in Kitty Hawk, NC. (Now known as Kill Devil Hills.)

This debate has been happening for years. I feel like you were expecting someone to dispute Dayton's claim?

All in good fun of course.

Kinsey:

Gary, I would give North Carolina the title if North Carolina had actually invented the flying machine to get the job done. You guys just got lucky with sand dunes. Orville and Wilbur just didn't have the wind, sand and isolation in booming Dayton at the turn of the century.

You guys should put, "We had sand, wind and isolation at the time" on your license plates.

Cool stuff I see while traveling for work

For all you guys out there that travel for work, I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older, always take a little time to stop and see local sites/take in a local pro game/or something that area is known for.

You may never be there again, so take it all in while you can. Also, it gives you a chance to do a little scouting report so you can take the better half with you if it’s a cool enough place to go back to.

The Ts experience the Roman ruins

— Mike T. & Cindy T. are on the move today:

Ruins of The Ludus Magnus, with Roman Coliseum in background

###############

That is it for this Thursday morning with snowflakes flying.

Let's go have a great day.

