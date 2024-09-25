Sinister Preview For Horror-Mystery Promises Dark Ride, Lots Of Scares

The full trailer for "Caddo Lake" is here, and it's awesome.

The plot of the HBO film starring Dylan O'Brien is simply described as, "When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history."

Does that captivate your interest? It's not much to go off of, but it should definitely spike your interest. A teaser was released a few weeks ago that stoked excitement.

The full trailer will do the exact same. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

HBO releases trailer for "Caddo Lake."

I might be getting a bit too excited, but all the pieces are here for an awesome movie:

Swamp setting

Family secrets

Missing child

Appears to have a supernatural element

A past that comes back to haunt the characters

M. Night Shyamalan producing

If you can read the list above and not get excited, then we simply have very different entertainment preferences. It's giving off the vibe of a "True Detective" season turned horror story.

Take the money out of my wallet ASAP.

I also had no idea what Dylan O'Brien was up to these days prior to seeing the teaser a few weeks ago. Last thing I saw him in was "The Outfit," which was really solid.

He's certainly come a long way since his days on the teen show "Teen Wolf."

"Caddo Lake" premieres October 10th on Max. I can't wait to give it a watch. Feels like a perfect way to get in the spooky spirit for Halloween. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.