Unnerving Preview Drops For New Horror-Mystery, Promises Nightmares And Secrets: WATCH

"Caddo Lake" looks like it's going to be a terrifying movie.

The plot of the HBO film, which M. Night Shyamalan produced, is described as, "When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history."

Does that sound interesting? It definitely should. A film about a missing girl set in a mysterious rural area with characters almost certainly hiding secrets?

Will "Caddo Lake" be a great horror movie?

Yeah, you don't have to say much more to sell me. The preview promises to take viewers on a very dark ride, and I'm here for it.

I'm getting some serious "True Detective" season one vibes from the teaser. Obviously, "True Detective" wasn't about a supernatural/paranormal mystery as it looks like "Caddo Lake" will be, but the setting and vibes are very similar.

There's something simply incredibly eerie about backwoods swamps and areas like that in Louisiana and other parts of the south.

You kind of get a sense something is always lurking around you, and judging from the preview, there's definitely something lurking for the characters involved.

Plus, who isn't a sucker for a story about how a tragedy or deaths from the past leads to fracturing current events? I certainly am.

