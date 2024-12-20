Hawk Tuah Haliey Welch Finally Addresses Crypto Crash DRAMA

Haliey Welch, the 20-something who became famous for a viral video of the ‘Hawk Tuah’ sound she makes while spitting on a part of the male anatomy, has risen from the dead after a crypto meme coin controversy.

What the hell am I talking about?

Let's try to spell out what's going on here for those who aren't up on the world of cryptocurrency and the invention of meme coins.

On December 4, Tennessee native Hawk Tuah, who worked in a bedspring factory before becoming Internet famous, saw the launch of $HAWK, a digital meme coin, which is all the rage where digital currency inventors go find an Internet famous person to be the face of their digital coin.

Welch was the perfect viral superstar.

The currency went live. Dorks piled in and bought the coin to the tune of a $491 million market cap. And then came the ALLEGED rug pull.

What's a crypto rug pull in the $HAWK case?

"[A] few insiders who held the majority of the crypto tokens, likely via a pre-sale before the general public had access to the token, dumped their holdings shortly after the memecoin launched to the public," Mashable reported.

What's in it for Welch?

Mashable says she "allegedly" received a sponsorship fee to promote the coin to her followers.

Now, according to TMZ, people who lost their asses buying the "$HAWK token" are going after the "Tuah The Moon Foundation," which is organized in the Cayman Islands (interesting!) istered."

The complaint: You took advantage of us!

PUMP AND DUMP!

Hawk Tuah responds to the criticism after laying low

"I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community.," Tuah tweeted on Friday.

"I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter. If you have experienced losses related to this, please contact Burwick Law."

Meme coin rug pulls aren't new and if you're losing money this way, you're a complete moron

Less than two months ago, social media star Taylor Mathis of ‘Walking Bets’ fame found herself in the middle of a meme coin controversy that appears to be very similar to the Welch case.

The $TAYLOR coin was created. Mathis was hired to promote it. The coin hits a $6M market cap in three days. Eventually, Taylor (allegedly) sold her 2% that was (allegedly) given to her to promote the coin. Then the coin drops in value.

Guys start screaming that they were ripped off.

What's the lesson here with meme coins?

Look in the mirror, guys. Why are you investing in a fantasy currency based on a viral moment where a woman described spitting on a dong?

Stop and think of the absurdity of all this and how quickly you fired money at $HAWK.

"Who doesn’t love a good meme?" Welch said in a statement as the coin launched. "Becoming part of meme culture interested me in the world of crypto, and I've learned so much along the way. Launching my own token feels like the perfect next step — not just to create something meaningful for my fans but also to protect my community from scammers."

That's quite a prepared statement from a 22-year-old who was working in a bedspring factory SIX months ago.

Due diligence.

Do it.