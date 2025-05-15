Cringe Democrat Activist Roasted Over Comically Dumb Video About Being A Man: WATCH

Democrat activist Harry Sisson is getting torched for a video about what it means to be a man.

For those of you who don't know who Sisson is, I have to applaud you because you're living in ignorant bliss.

For the rest of us, it's a hellish nightmare full of plenty of cringe moments. He's a young liberal Democrat activist who seems to think he has an appeal to other young men.

He does not. That was on display with a new video.

Harry Sisson roasted over cringe video.

Sisson released a TikTok video Wednesday night declaring what it means to be a man…..and it sure is something to behold.

"There's nothing manly about supporting Donald Trump. What's manly is taking your girlfriend to a really nice restaurant as I'm doing right now, and also voting for her and everyone else to have basic human rights," the young activist declared.

Cringe!

You can watch the video below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, I'd love to get a look at this mysterious girlfriend Sisson claims to have. I see no proof of any such woman existing, but perhaps I'm missing something.

Second, the reactions to the video are laugh-out-loud funny. Check out some of the comments below:

*recorded by dean

Nothing manly about u

Son, you’re BETA af

Did she pay?

What rights has trump taken away?

You’re a tool

you know nothing about being manly 🖕🖕😂😂✌️

🤡talking about a subject he has no clue in

Is it mainly to wear blush

😂😅😅😂 you are no man

Girlfriend 😂😂

Comment section is great

Now, I'm certainly not one to tell people what it means to be a man. There's no single answer. A good start is that if you can pay the bills, take care of yourself, know basic survival skills, love America, know how to use a gun and aren't a clown, then you're probably in a good spot.

What I can tell you for sure is that attempting to be a TikTok influencer is about the least manly thing you could ever do.

It's cringe and weird. Clearly, that's a lesson Sisson never received.

If this is the Democrat's plan moving forward, then Republicans are never losing power or male voters. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.