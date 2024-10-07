Kamala Harris Fan Roasted For Trying To Throw A Football: WATCH

Harry Sisson is getting torn to pieces on social media, and it's an entertainment gold mine.

How do we describe Harry Sisson for those of you who have been fortunate enough to have never heard his name before right now?

Sisson got his first big break being a Joe Biden fan who was willing to defend the President no matter the issue or topic. Harry probably thought Biden was sharp as a tack during his debate against Donald Trump.

Of course, that debate ultimately forced Biden out of the race, and Vice President Kamala Harris is now at the top of the Democrat ticket. Harry wasted absolutely no time before pivoting into a fanboy for Kamala. His X feed is so cringe that it's hard to believe it's not parody.

Harry Sisson roasted after sharing a video of himself throwing a football.

Harry, who apparently thinks he's a comedian, posted a video of himself Sunday throwing a football claiming we have to vote for Kamala Harris if he completed the short pass.

His spiral was so loose that your average young child could have kept it tighter. It was almost like he wanted the world to know he has no idea how to play football.

Don't even bother asking if the comments were brutal. They were, and they were also hilarious. Check them out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

There are plenty more responses on X that are too vulgar (although, many are hilarious) to include on this family friendly site.

If Harry Sisson thinks his limp-wristed passes are going to help Kamala Harris win the White House, then he has another thing coming.

It would be honestly incredibly funny and also smart if Harris quote tweeted disavowing this dude and his attempts at "comedy."

Imagine if she fired up her phone and tweeted, "Anyone who throws like that isn't welcome near my campaign."

That would actually prove she has a sense of humor and would play well online. Of course, that will never happen, but we can at least dream.

If you don't know how to properly sling a football, then I suggest not posting videos like Harry's online. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.