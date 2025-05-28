Social Media Roasts 'Harry Potter' Series Update, One Question Looms Large

HBO has found its lead stars for its new "Harry Potter" series, and people don't seem impressed.

The powerhouse network is adapting J.K. Rowling's famous book series into a mega-television saga slated to be released in 2027.

It's believed that every season will cover a single book from the series. That means fans can expect seven series, unless some books become split into multiple seasons.

The biggest question looming over the series is who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione. Fans now have the answer.

HBO announced the following casting decisions:

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

You can check out the first photo of the three stars below.

Social media reacts to major "Harry Potter" roles being filled.

While I'll withhold judgment until the series comes out, social media didn't seem overly impressed. One of the red flags is that the three talents appear so insanely young. Obviously, the characters are young in the early books, but by book three - "Prisoner of Azkaban" - the series takes a very dark turn and never lets up. Is that the vibe you get from the photo?

I certainly don't. You can check out the reactions on social media below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As the great Zach Dean wrote about Snape being played by a black actor, race is being injected into the series, and the results could be very awkward.

One of the main issues is that throughout the books and films, Malfoy regularly calls Hermione a "mudblood" - a slur for people born to non-magical parents.

Is HBO really going to have scenes where a young girl who appears non-white is called a slur? I somehow doubt it, but that's a huge part of Malfoy's character. Is HBO going to seriously include that?

The chance of it remaining in the script is as close to 0% as you can get.

You know what else was in the books that will almost certainly never see the light of day again? Hermione being against the slavery of house elves, and she was mocked by her fellow students for her efforts.

Imagine the outrage that will exist on social media if HBO includes scenes of a young minority girl being mocked and laughed at………for being against slavery. I can see X melting in my mind already.

Arabella Stanton might turn out to be every bit as great as Emma Watson was in the original films. I have no idea, and there's no way of knowing right now.

What I do know is there's a snowball's chance in hell HBO and the writers can include scenes in a racially-charged environment with a non-white appearing actress.

Is that right? No, the show should just stick to the books, but we all know the optics won't allow it. Just like the scenes of James Potter bullying a young Severus will likely spark outrage because it will be about bullying a young black kid. Don't be shocked if those are minimized or completely disappear as well.

I hope the series lives up to the hype and maintains the same level of darkness felt in the majority of books and movies. Only time will tell. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Still one of my all-time favorite "Harry Potter" moments. Criminally underrated, but an awesome moment from the first "Deathly Hallows" film.