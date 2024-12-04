'Harry Potter' Series Gets Unfortunate And Disappointing Update

"Harry Potter" fans had better be ready for a very long wait before the TV series arrives.

HBO is making a series based on the books by J.K. Rowling, and it's believed every novel in the saga will get its own season.

Seeing as how the eight movies and the seven books were all incredible, it's easy to understand why fans are so excited about seeing whatever the powerhouse network can do.

After all, we're talking about the network responsible for some of the greatest shows ever made, and it will now throw its full weight behind arguably the most famous book series ever written.

It just won't come for a long time.

HBO announces update on "Harry Potter" series.

HBO originally planned to release "Harry Potter" in 2026, but that's no longer the case. It's now been pushed.

Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette announced Tuesday during a tech and media conference that the series is aiming for a 2027 premiere, according to Variety. While the release date has been pushed, HBO sounds optimistic that the wait will be worth it.

"As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the ‘Harry Potter’ series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series," he explained.

If HBO's "Harry Potter" series seriously turns out to be the network's biggest production ever, then we're talking about the kind of thing that could change TV in the same way "Lost" and "Game of Thrones" did.

What do we know about the series?

A 2027 release date is just the latest piece of information to come out about HBO's "Harry Potter" series. Other than each book getting its own season, we also already know none of the original stars are returning.

It will be a full reset, and HBO is currently casting people to fill the roles. The biggest challenge is finding young talent capable of being committed to the series for a decade just like the main group in movies.

That's a significant challenge, but if done correctly, it could grease the tracks for an awesome saga. Will we miss seeing Emma Watson? Without a doubt, but for every party that ends, a new one begins.

As a huge fan of the books and movies (yes, I'm a big nerd and I love it), I can't wait for HBO's series. Let's hope it meets expectations. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.