'Harry Potter' Director Drops Harsh Reality Check About Reboot Series, Fans Should Be Worried: DETAILS

Is HBO's "Harry Potter" series going to be a huge bust?

The powerhouse network is releasing a TV series starting in 2027 based on J.K. Rowling's legendary book series.

Hype is off the charts, and for good reason. HBO has deep pockets, is pouring a ton of money into the series and every season is expected to cover a single book.

That means viewers *SHOULD* get a much deeper look at the books than the movies. However, are we getting set up for failure?

"Harry Potter" director isn't optimistic about HBO's series.

Chris Columbus directed the first two "Harry Potter" movies and was also a producer on the third. He set the stage for the incredible success the franchise had over the course of eight movies.

If there's one person who knows Potter, it's him.

He also doesn't sound pumped about what HBO is doing.

"I looked online and there are photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid with the new Harry Potter. And he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: ‘What’s the point?’ I thought everything [on the HBO show] the costumes and everything was going to be different. It’s more of the same," the famous filmmaker said on "The Rest is Entertainment" podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Columbus did attempt to share some positive thoughts when he stated, "It’s very flattering for me, because I’m like: That’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed. So part of it is really exciting. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of déjà vu all over again."

However, he also made it clear he has less than zero interest in getting involved with reboots, sequels or returning to the Potter universe.

"I’m so beyond it. I did it. I’ve done that, it’s time to move on. I’ve always had issues with the idea of franchise. When we did Gremlins and Goonies — that’s why I didn’t do the second Gremlins film. My attitude then is I’ve done it and it’s time to move on. Same with Potter. I feel like I’ve done it … I’m really proud of those films — the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on," the famous director explained.

Unfortunately, I am very nervous about the HBO reboot. I'm a fanatic when it comes to the Potter universe. I read the books more times than I can count, and I have seen the films more times than I care to admit.

Hand up. I also had a huge crush on Emma Watson back in the day as a little kid. There were millions of other 10-year-olds who probably can say the same.

The films are art. They're perfect, especially when the series went dark. Why do we need to open that door again?

Having said that, I will, of course, 100 percent watch HBO's series when it comes out, and I'd love nothing more than for it to be amazing.

I'm just *HIGHLY* skeptical that will be the case, and Columbus' comments aren't exactly filling me with hope.

What do you think will happen with HBO's "Harry Potter" series? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.