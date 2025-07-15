First Look At New 'Harry Potter' Series Released, And Fans Might Not Be Optimistic

HBO released the first look at its upcoming "Harry Potter" series, and it will be fascinating to see how fans react.

The powerhouse network is releasing the series starting in 2027. The expectation that every season will cover a single book from the series penned by J.K. Rowling.

Hype is at a deafening level years ahead of a single second ever airing. It's not hard to understand why. The Potter universe might have the most dedicated fan base in the world going back to the late 1990s.

HBO releases first look at new "Harry Potter" series.

The network released a picture on Monday of Dominic McLaughlin in character as Harry, and also released a photo of Nick Frost in character as Hagrid.

You can check out both photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, I want HBO's vision of its "Harry Potter" series to be a smashing success. I would love nothing more for it to be exceptional.

However, I'm also very nervous this will be a disaster. One of the reasons is that by the time the books and movies ended, the tone and vibe of the series had shifted significantly.

Starting with the third book and film, it took a more adult tone, featuring plenty of death and terror. The first two books read nearly completely differently, and the childish themes in the first two films were quickly ditched by "Prisoner of Azkaban."

The expectations of fans shifted along the way. Can we really go back to the childish themes of the first two books and movies? I'm incredibly skeptical.

Furthermore, the original series is perfect. Does it need to be touched? Do we really need a rebooted version on TV? I bring this example up a lot, but it's because it will forever serve as a cautionary tale.

Do we all remember the "Red Dawn" remake in 2012? Anyone wanting to do a reboot/remake should be forced to watch that trash film first.

I hope HBO crushes my worries and its "Potter" series turns out to be amazing. Nothing would make me happier, but I'll continue to withhold believing it will be great until I see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.