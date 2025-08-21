Country Music Star Teases New Song, Fans Go Wild With Reactions: LISTEN

Country star Hardy has some new music on the way.

Hardy has had an interesting rise in the country music world. His music is far from traditional country. It's not even really close.

It's more of a blend between outlaw country and rock music, and it's worked out incredibly well for the talented singer.

Now, he's taking aim at one of the biggest parts of the industry:

Bro country.

Hardy teases new song.

Hardy posted a TikTok video on Wednesday of his new song "Bro Country," which talks about an era of country music that is hopefully behind us.

While Hardy tipped his hat to the success of bro country, he also recognizes the revival country music is currently going through.

You can listen to his tease below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for people to flood the comments with plenty of reactions. Early verdict? People like it a lot:

"If you guys don’t know" we’ve been there since the start man

The fact that you've crossed over to rock/metal with Falling in Reverse, makes me love you and your music more!!! But Jim Bob will forever be my favorite song from you. ❤️❤️

I love you Hardy I need the new album right now

Love This💙✨Sounds good Hardy✨:)

You’re amazing

Love me some hardy music

Your songs are epic.

Hardy I love you so much!! You never write a bad song!

You have so much talent Hardy! Stay true to yourself!

Loveeeee!!

The reality is that bro country and pop country can't die fast enough, in my humble opinion. Are there a few fun songs?

Sure.

Did it spiral out of control and go over-the-top? Without a doubt, and bro country is certainly not what country music is about.

The fact Hardy is making a song about how the era is over is a sign it's probably officially a done deal.

What do you think of Hardy's song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.