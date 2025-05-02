Country Music Star Has Internet Buzzing With Several New Songs: LISTEN

Hardy has the internet jamming out after releasing his new EP "Country!"

The popular country music singer is known for blending traditional country, outlaw country and party vibes with his music.

It seems to be working because his profile has blown up over the past couple of years. He's also unapologetically pro-America.

You love to see it.

Hardy releases new EP "Country!"

Hardy dropped his new EP "Country!" early Friday morning for his fans across the country, and it's definitely worth checking out if you love country music. All five songs on the EP are below.

Do yourself a favor and smash the play button if you want to dive into some new country music.

Buck On The Wall (already released)

Car That Drove You Away

Girl With A Gun

Luckiest Man Alive

Favorite Country Song (already released)

Five-straight bangers that will definitely be on a lot of playlists this summer. Personally, I think "Luckiest Man Alive" is the best one.

That has bonfire music written all over it. I can almost hear the sound of Busch Lights being cracked open in the background and the crackle of a fire during the entire track:

"I'm the luckiest man alive

Living out ‘Country Boy Can Survive’

Floating with the breeze like a dandelion

I'm the luckiest man alive

I got it pretty good for a good old boy"

Those lyrics hit a certain kind of way and set a vibe.

Let's hope the EP is a sign of even bigger things on the way from Hardy. Let me know what you think of his new songs at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.