Country Star Shares Blunt Comments About State Of America: 'Country Is A F**king Mess'

Country star Hardy isn't impressed with the current climate in America.

Many people are in a state of shock following the murder of Charlie Kirk during a campus event in Utah. However, that's far from the only tragedy recently.

There was recently a mass shooting at a Christian school in Minnesota, a Minnesota lawmaker was murdered, a 15-year-old girl shot up a Christian school in Madison, WI last year, we literally all saw President Donald Trump get shot in 2024.and there are plenty of other examples to choose from.

There is a lot of pain, confusion, hatred and anger in our country right now, and there's no point in denying it.

Hardy shares blunt message about the state of America.

Hardy, who is a proud American patriot, shared some incredibly blunt thoughts about the state of America, and made it clear he thinks we're in "a f*cking mess."

"I also want to bring to light how fragile life is. Obviously, yesterday, we saw a very tragic loss, what I consider an extremely tragic loss because we had somebody that was exercising a lot of their human rights, also known as freedom of speech, who got brutally murdered in front of 10,000 people. I think it’s f*cking bulls*t, and I think our country is a f*cking mess," Hardy said during a Thursday show in at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, according to Whiskey Riff.

Hardy also spoke about his own struggles and pushing through adversity to get to the other side. You can watch the touching moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, I applaud Hardy for being open and honest about his own struggles and how he pushed through them. That's the right attitude to have. Nobody is going to come save you. You have to learn how to save yourself.

As for his comments about the state of America, he's not completely-off base when he said this country has turned into a mess.

It's become normal for some people to dehumanize those they disagree with. People are painted as Nazis for being conservative, and it's *PROMOTED* by politicians. Democrat icon AOC literally called Trump a neo-Nazi less than a week after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania.

I can't tell you how badly we need to end this nonsense. I'm reminded today of some of the most powerful comments I've ever heard from "Band of Brothers" hero Darrell "Shifty" Powers when discussing the Germans he fought in WWII.

The man didn't have hate in his heart for people trying to kill him. He openly wondered if maybe the young men on the other side shared common interests with him like fishing and hunting.

Stop and think about that for a second. Shifty Powers saw the worst of humanity in WWII from D-Day through the end of the war. Blood and carnage the average human's brain can't even comprehend.

Yet, he didn't dehumanize people literally trying to end his life. Now, stop and think about that for a second. Here in America, there are people who will try to murder you if they disagree with you and hold malice and hate in their hearts.

Put your phones down, hug your family and recognize life isn't that bad. We can disagree and get one with it in a peaceful and respectful way. Or we can tear ourselves apart. At this point, those appear to be our only two options, and we better hope like hell we choose wisely. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.