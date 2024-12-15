Adam Sandler Announces Legendary Golfer's Appearance In 'Happy Gilmore 2' With Heartfelt Story

Happy Gilmore, arguably Adam Sandler's most iconic film, featured plenty of cameos from stars from across the sports world upon its release in 1996, but it appears that the sequel could set some sort of record for celebrity appearances.

The filming of Happy Gilmore 2 began early this fall, and shortly thereafter, it was revealed that two-time major winner and cultural icon John Daly would play a role in the movie. In late September, Daly shared with OutKick's Michael Gunzelman that he had already wrapped up the filming of his scenes in the film, and Sandler fans could expect to see the sequel hit Netflix in March or April of 2025.

Sandler has since revealed a major update about the project and announced that Jack Nicklaus will appear in the sequel. He recently joined ‘The Dan Patrick Show' to drop some knowledge about the project and what a pleasure it was to work with Nicklaus.

"He came by for a couple of days," Sandler said, referring to Nicklaus. "All these great golfers came by and they did a great scene and we all hung out. He was amazing and he hung out with us, and his wife was awesome. In the scene I sit next to Jack so I got to talk to him and he was so nice to me, man."

Sandler then explained to Patrick, who also appears in the movie, that speaking with Nicklaus in the lead-up to filming their scene together brought back great memories.

"I talked to him on the phone and a couple of weeks before we shot and it reminded me of growing up so much and what he meant to my dad and what he meant to the whole world," Sandler explained. "I think the only other voice on the phone that would make me feel what I’m feeling was Johnny Carson."

"It just kinda felt like he just calms you down. Everything he had to say was so sweet and calm. He felt like, I better listen to this man because he just knows everything."

Getting the chance to not only work with arguably the greatest golfer to ever live, but sharing what sounds like some heartfelt conversations would certainly qualify as a special moment for anyone, even a guy like Sandler who has seen and done it all.

The filming of Happy Gilmore 2 wrapped up on December 6, and while the possible release target was sometime around March or April, Sander explained that he doesn't have a "100%" release date at the moment, but he did specifically mention July.