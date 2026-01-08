Hans Zimmer Says He Agreed To Score F1 Movie Because It Was 'Apolitical'

Few names in Hollywood belonging to someone who isn't an actor, director, writer, or producer are as well-known as Hans Zimmer.

He is the go-to composer for film scores, with his work ranging from blockbusters to kids' movies to documentaries.

While it featured a pretty extensive soundtrack including songs from artists like Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, Zimmer did the score for last year's Brad Pitt blockbuster F1, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score.

As it should be, it's fantastic. I thought it was one of the best parts of the movie, along with the cinematography. Though oddly enough, Zimmer's F1 theme, as great as it is, isn't as good as the actual F1 theme that plays before races.

But anyway, while the film came out six months ago, that Golden Globe nomination has people asking Zimmer about it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zimmer talked about why he chose to work on F1, especially when he has his pick of the litter when it comes to projects.

It turns out, he was drawn to the film's "apolitical" nature.

"I did this film, which I really wanted to do because it was apolitical," he adds. "It dealt with technology and fun, and at the same time, we’re living in complicated times. So I thought, ‘The one thing I could do really well at this moment in time is when people go to the cinema, [I want] to put a smile on their face.'"

Thank you, Hans! Finally, someone gets it!

I don't know what Zimmer's politics are. Maybe I'd agree with him on some things, a few things, or nothing.

But do you know what? I like it when I don't know and can just enjoy the film, seeing as politics have nothing to do with it.

They don't need to be injected for no reason.

*cough* James Gunn's Superman *cough*

Sometimes, no, most of the time, people want to go to the movies to just chill out and have a good time.

It sounds like ol' Hans is pretty fed up with movies getting a little big for their britches at times.

Just be fun and, as he said, put a smile on the audience's face.

The F1 movie did that… if you ignored the factual issues with the movie.

There were a few of those… I liked the movie, but don't get me started.

But perhaps that will be cleaned up in a possible sequel, something Apple — Formula 1's new US broadcast partner starting this season — is kicking the tires on.