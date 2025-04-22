Cavinder Twin Unleashes Verbal Flamethrower On Ex-Boyfriend, Explains Blunt Reason For Split: WATCH

Hanna Cavinder didn't hold back when explaining why she's no longer dating Carson Beck.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball player recently split from the star college QB. Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami, and their relationship fell apart before he played a single snap with his new team.

The failed relationship lit up social media, and there was plenty of speculation about what might have happened.

One half of the Cavinder twins is now clearing the air.

Hanna Cavinder crushes Carson Beck.

The Cavinder twins were at a UFC event over the weekend with President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump, and she didn't hold back when explaining what happened.

"Nobody likes him…So, I broke up with him. I broke up with him and all these cheating sh*t came out. I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he was," Hanna told Kai Trump while her sister Haley backed her up.

You can watch a video of her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Talk about spilling someone's dirty laundry! Now, to be clear, Carson Beck doesn't appear to have ever publicly acknowledged why the duo split.

We're getting one half of the story, and as we all know, every relationship has two sides to it. Everyone who has ever been in one knows it's rarely black and white.

Having said that, Hanna's comments are blowing up online, and going mega-viral. It's not hard to see why. She took a knife out and verbally gutted the former Georgia star.

"Nobody likes him."

That's simply a brutal line to have floating around the entire internet, especially when it's being told to the President's granddaughter.

Tough look for Carson. Very tough look for Carson. If there was ever something that could light the match on a Joker villain arc, this very well could be it.

The good news for Beck is that he's still in control of his own fate. Nobody will care about a failed relationship if he goes out and dominates with the Hurricanes and becomes a top NFL pick. At the same time, laying an egg this upcoming season…..would only add to the embarrassment. We'll see how he bounces back. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.