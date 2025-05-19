Hallmark Channel Announces Cast, Details For Buffalo Bills Christmas Movie

Production has officially begun on Hallmark Channel's Christmas movie about the Buffalo Bills, and we even have new details about the film's cast and storyline.

I know, this is exactly the kind of NFL news you've been clamoring for in May.

Hallmark announced on Monday that Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story will star Tracy Pollan (Michael J. Fox's wife), Tony Danza, Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Caroline Aaron and Steve Schirripa. And they made the announcement with a cutesy social media video featuring Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

A significant number of the Bills' current players will also appear in the movie, including safety Damar Hamlin, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox. We'll also reportedly get cameos from former Bills stars Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed.

"We are so excited to have a stellar ensemble cast that is truly an acting dream team," said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of programming at Hallmark Media. "The addition of Coach McDermott along with the current Bills players and alumni gives us the winning combination to bring to life this heartwarming story that celebrates the bonds of family and community and, of course, there’s romance with a touch of Christmas magic."

ChatGPT 100% wrote that statement.

Plot Of Bills Hallmark Christmas Movie Revealed

Following the success of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story last year, the NFL and Hallmark Media announced in March that they would once again join forces to bring us a feel-good cinematic masterpiece about romance, football and small-town Christmas traditions.

After that announcement, I took the liberty of proposing some potential storylines that would really knock this Bills-themed holiday romance out of the park.

READ: I Have Some Ideas For This Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas Movie

Sadly, Hallmark ignored all of my ideas.

Here's the official, very lengthy description of the upcoming film, per Parade:

The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium — the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team — especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas.

Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn (Roden) and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca (Daddario) have always been close friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her — a fact obvious to their families (Pollan, Aaron, Schirripa, Murin)… and everyone else who crosses their path.

When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy (Danza) that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago — and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day — she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity.

Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens, and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light, though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

My scripts were better, but OK. Maybe next year, when the network inevitably moves on to the next AFC team, Hallmark will finally give me a chance.

I have some ideas involving Derrick Henry and a small-town bakery owner.