'A Chiefs Love Story' Was A Typical Hallmark Movie, But I Still Really Enjoyed It | John Simmons

Some of my favorite movies are "Memento," "Good Will Hunting," and " The Lord of the Rings " trilogy. I say that to highlight just how far out of my lane I went when I watched "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" on the Hallmark Channel.

Look, I don’t need any applause. It’s a first-world problem: watching a movie as part of your work responsibilities (I’ll stop flexing now). But I must admit I wasn’t expecting a lot from this Hallmark production. After all, don’t all these movies have the same generic plot? A guy or girl finds love in her hometown around the holidays with just the slightest bit of romantic tension along the way?

Turns out, that’s what "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" ended up being. But still, I enjoyed it for what it’s worth.

Notable Cast: Hunter King as Alana Higman, Tyler Hynes as Derrick Taylor

THE BASICS

Without getting too deep in the weeds on what happens (you do need to watch the movie for yourself, after all), the story follows the life of Alana Higman.

She’s a young adult who is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan and who works at her family’s gift shop. That same family is trying really – and I mean, really – hard to set her up with Derrick Taylor, a charismatic stranger who is the head of fan engagement with, you guessed it, the Chiefs. Derrick is looking for a family to name as the "Fan of the Year," and he just so happens to cross paths with Alana.

This budding romance kindles rather quickly, in spite of Alana’s superfandom creating some moments of awkwardness between her and Derrick.

Beyond the two main characters, the extended family really brings this to life. Sure, they are an overbearing presence in the beginning of the relationship, but they are still a great time. Think of all the stereotypical quirks and idiosyncrasies that your extended family probably has, and you’ve got the Higmans - awkward, embarrassing, and hilarious all at once.

After Alana gets over her reservations about finding love (and after the family takes a step back in their matchmaking duties and lets the two breathe), she and Derrick go on a charming courtship that of course revolves around the Chiefs. It’s cheesy, but who doesn’t need a dose of cheesy, underdeveloped, and quick romance?

But love with romantic tension is no love at all. Alana and Derrick have a brutal falling out that almost severs the seemingly unbreakable bond they developed over less than 10 days. But is that the end? Will Alana and Derrick reach the endzone of dating and go on a stretch of marital bliss longer than this Chief’s dynasty? I guess you’ll have to watch for yourself (hint: remeber this is a Hallmark movie).

POSITIVES

This movie combines the two things that I enjoy: sports and a Christmas story. Is the plot a lot different than any other Hallmark movie that’s ever been made? Not really. But the sports element was enough to keep me engaged from start to finish, and they made it feel like a sports movie without making it feel only like a sports movie. The themes – romance, fate, dedication, love – were also great. You can never go wrong with any combination of those four things.

I also found the initial awkwardness caused by Alana’s fandome very relatable. Subconsciously, I’m always afraid that my intense Boston sports fandom could drive away potential prospects. (But it won’t drive away the right one, amirite?) The banter between Alana and Derrick, while not the most clever comedy ever written, was nonetheless pretty realistic and had its own charm.

Shout out to Paul, the grandfather. The guy was such a vibe. He had such wonderful old man humor (the kind that’s corny yet always funny), and was such a gentle soul that I would definitely want as a relative in any capacity.

Also, Andy Reid telling Derrick and Alana to stop making out in the middle of Arrowhead Stadium might have been the single best moment of his coaching career.

NEGATIVES

Usually, I’m able to find something majorly wrong with a movie – but I can’t. That’s not to say it was perfect (no movie ever is, not even Lord of the Rings), but when a movie does a good job at not messing up the major elements of a story – plot, characters, having a satisfying ending – you have to give credit where credit is due.

The one minor thing I could nitpick on is that the dialogue on many occasions was pretty cheesy, like one step above the Star Wars prequel movies cheesy (sorry, George Lucas. Those three movies were a conversational nightmare). The plot also isn’t super complex, but then again, this a Hallmark movie.

CONCLUSION

You can’t go into a Hallmark movie expecting to be blown away by some deeply insightful thematic message. When I watched this movie, I didn’t, and therefore didn’t set myself up for disappointment. But even with those managed expectations, I still left the movie feeling satisfied.

Of course, it doesn’t match the cinematic masterpieces I usually enjoy. But I’m glad I watched "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" and I think you would be too if you gave it a chance.

Score: 7/10.

What did you think of the movie? Was it cheesy or well done? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.

