Remember Hawk Tuah Girl? She Landed A Major Career Update

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch is back!

Welch shot to overnight fame after a man-on-the-street video featured her joking about sex, and it was off to the races from there.

However, she hit serious PR trouble after launching a meme coin - something that should never be taken seriously. The coin collapsed, and Welch disappeared from the public eye.

Well, she's bouncing back in a huge way.

Hawk Tuah lands role in major production.

How do you get bad PR behind you? Find a way to spin the narrative and move on. That's what Welch is doing.

TMZ reports that she's landed a cameo role in Hulu's major upcoming production "Chad Powers" with Glen Powell.

The TV series revolves around Eli Manning's famous stunt of pretending to be a random guy at walk-on tryouts with Penn State.

Welch's role reportedly revolves around bumping into Powers following the XFL draft.

This is one hell of an impressive way to bounce back from a controversy. "Chad Powers" should be a pretty big deal when it releases at some point this fall.

Glen Powell is one off the fastest rising men in all of Hollywood. If you're going to hitch your wagon to anything for some good news, appearing in one of his productions is a very smart move.

Going from a meme coin disaster to a big-time Hollywood production is certainly one way to get out of a bind. Life comes at you fast in the entertainment business!

Best of Welch as she tries to get her acting career of the ground after a meme coin disaster. Let me know what you think of the move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.