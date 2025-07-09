Hailey Bieber Proves A Multi-Millionaire's Work Is Never Done As She Slips Into Bikinis To Promote Her Brand

Hailey Bieber might have sold her skincare line for a $1 billion, but the bikini work isn’t finished yet.

Selling your skincare line for $1 billion doesn’t mean it's time to kick up your feet and relax. Not when there's more money to be made. It's time to grab your bikini and get out there to promote, promote, promote.

Hailey Bieber, being the businesswoman that she is, doesn’t need a PowerPoint breaking it all down for her. She understands what agreeing to sell her brand rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion and stay on as founder, and several other roles, including marketing, means.

It means that while her estimated net worth from the deal might have increased to $300 million, the work here isn’t finished. Rhode has a summer campaign to deliver on.

The limited-edition Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint isn’t going to sell itself. Everyone knows the best way to move products is with bikini content. That's day one of marketing 101. So here Hailey is, a multi-millionaire, continuing to put in the work.

I don’t have a clue what a peptide lip tint is or what it supposedly does, but I do know Hailey Bieber is selling one this summer. That's the power of bikini marketing.

Hailey Bieber is crushing the summer bikini promotion game

This is nothing new for the Biebers. They've pulled the slip into a bikini trick before. There were trouble in paradise rumors earlier this year requiring the skillful use of bikini content to quiet down.

It worked for a while. Those rumors have popped back up lately, but have been slapped back down again with what else but a moment together following more bikini content promotion by Hailey.

It just goes to show there are very few days off for successful people and a multi-millionaire's work is never truly done.

There's always something on the to-do list. A reason to keep grinding. A sense of purpose that drives those like Hailey Bieber to keep reaching for their bikinis.

It's not because she has to, it's because she wants to. It's not an easy job, but someone has to wake up every day and do it.