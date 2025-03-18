Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Sex Scenes With Timothée Chalamet In Marty Supreme

If you've been jonesing for "a lot" of Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothée Chalamet sex scenes in a movie, you're in luck with the upcoming Marty Supreme, according to the actress.

Paltrow, who famously sold candles named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina,’ tells Vanity Fair that movie producers even brought in an intimacy coordinator to train the 52-year-old on how to get it on with Chalamet.

"There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," Paltrow explained. "I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’"

And get it on she did with Hollywood's new boy toy that all the A-listers want to get into the sack with.

Paltrow told the intimacy coordinator that she would have no problem tearing up the dreamy 29-year-old two-time Oscars "Best Actor" nominee.

"We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’ " Paltrow continued. "I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’…I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."

How much sex does Gwyneth Paltrow have with Chalamet in Marty Supreme?

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," she warns the ladies who can't wait to see Timothee doing work in the sack. "There’s a lot—a lot."

Why is Paltrow, who has made a fortune as an actress in Hollywood, jumping into the sack with Chalamet to film "a lot" of sex scenes? It might have something to do with her Goop franchise hitting rough times. In September, 18% of the company's workforce was slashed.

Marty Supreme is the first "substantial" movie (Vanity Fair's words) Paltrow has made in 15 years.

Like Jessica Simpson reentering the music business after 15 years, let's see if pop culture cares.