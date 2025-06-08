Groom's Removal Of Bride's Garter With His Teeth At Their Wedding Has The Internet Divided: WATCH

Can't you have fun at a wedding reception anymore?

Who says you can't have fun at your own wedding reception by removing the bride's garter with your teeth? The pearl-clutchers on the internet, that's who.

What’s the point of getting married if you can't share a loving gesture in front of friends and family after exchanging vows? This is a married couple now.

A couple had a video of their garter removal go viral after the groom decided to use his teeth to remove it from the bride's leg.

What's the big deal? Well, the clip from Haley and Austin Finch's wedding reception has racked up nearly 40 million views and divided the internet.

The pearl-clutchers can't believe the groom pulled the move in front of their families. They would never do such a thing during their guaranteed lamer weddings and receptions.

Here are the newlyweds trying to enjoy themselves.

Here are the pearl-clutching buzzkills trying to ruin the fun

doing this in front of family will never not be weird to me 💀

In front of my parents? I WOULD HAVE DIED

I think my parents would legitimately have a heart attack

omg my dad would jump up and be like not my baby 😭😭😭

I would be so embarrassed..

Dude this is a wedding not your bedroom

sometimes we have to have shame

My mom would faint

That whole garter thing makes me uncomfortable. We skipped it in our wedding

In front of the WHOLE FAMILY? You’re strong

We have no shame as a society anymore

It wasn’t all negativity. I said the internet was divided on the garter teeth removal move and that's because it is.

There were those who know how to relax and have a good time that also weighed in on it.

They're not taking themselves too seriously and don’t see a problem with the strategy used to remove the bride's garter. It's all in the name of having a good time.

It’s a leg 🦵, they are MARRIED. people need to relax. It’s a normal tradition at the wedding. And it was THEIR WEDDING. Don’t like it? Scroll

That’s a Marine for you! 🤣

Bro deserves this moment. Bro been overseas. I salute you 🫡

You lucky guy!!! Hang on to her!!!!

Hard working man deserves his reward 😏

💯 HE SERVED OUR COUNTRY 💯 💯 HE CAN DO WHATEVER HE WANT'S 💯

dats the type of confidence every man needs to have in front of her parents lol

It’s just a fun tradition at a wedding

I think he is doing a damn good job of acting like magic Mike 🤭👌

As a mom "I would be proud" (the love & Fun) 🤩🤩🤩🤣🤣🤣🤣

"In front of the parents" they did the exact same thing when they were yalls age

Let me know which side you come down on. Are you team pearl-clutcher or team have a good time sean.joseph@outkick.com?