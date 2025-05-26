Groom Disappears Immediately After Exchanging Vows, Shows Up Months Later In Relationship With Bride's Cousin

Being left at the altar on your wedding day is tough. Everyone has heard of that, whether in the movies or in real life. It's one of the stresses of tying the knot.

Nobody wants to be the one who shows up for their wedding only to find out that actually the one they thought they were going to marry isn’t all that into them.

There’s a new wrinkle to wedding drama where they show up, go through with the ceremony, then make a run for it and disappear during the reception.

An Australian woman shared the story of how her marriage didn’t even make it to the end of the day. The bride, Kylie, shared the story on the Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle radio show.

"I had a really short marriage. It wasn’t even 24 hours," she said, reports the NY Post. "We got married and had a beautiful wedding … We had the ceremony, did the photos. He was beautiful during the photo shoot; he was the love of my life."

When the reception rolled around, the groom was gone. He had disappeared without giving off even the slightest hint that something was wrong.

It turns out there was someone else in the groom's life, someone the bride knew

This wasn’t a rushed marriage either. Kylie explained that she had been dating the love of her life for six years before finding herself on the night of her wedding in the newlywed suite alone.

"He just disappeared. I didn’t hear from him for months," Kylie revealed.

She had no choice but to cancel the honeymoon that she had planned. She also had to deal with the embarrassment of family and friends asking her where her new husband was.

So where was he? Why did he take off after exchanging vows? He was having an affair. Kylie, said, "He was seeing somebody else [the whole time], but he let us get married. He didn’t want to be with me."

That's not all either. The person the groom was having an affair with was the bride's own cousin. Kylie probably wishes her fiancé had just left her at the altar like an adult.

Having to go through the process of divorcing her husband of less than a day, which she has done, only adds to the complete disaster.

Kylie has moved on, although not without scars, and has no plans of giving marriage another shot. When asked if she would tie the knot again, she made it clear that it was off the table.

Before you walk down the aisle, be sure you find someone who either really wants to marry you or who respects you enough to leave you at the altar before exchanging vows.