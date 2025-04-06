Wedding Drama After Bride's Sister Exposes Her Affair To The Groom

Finding out that your bride-to-be has been cheating on you for a couple of years, a week before your wedding is to take place, is no reason to call off the wedding. It is, however, a reason to ban the person that ratted you out.

That's the wedding drama unfolding for a 25-year-old woman who now finds herself banned from her 32-year-old sister's wedding. These two grew up close and have always been there for each other.

So how does a relationship go from "will you be my maid of honor?" to "you're banned from my wedding!"? It's simple really. Find out about all the infidelity taking place in your sister's relationship and let everyone know about it.

She had seen her sister out with another man and walked in on an argument at a family gathering between her sister and her sister's fiancé. When asked about it, her sister initially tried to lie about what was going on.

"She said that she had met up with a friend for brunch the other day and he was overreacting. I gave her the look," wrote the bride's sister on Reddit.

"You know the look that lets them know you know they aren’t being honest. She then admitted she had been seeing another guy behind her fiancé's back for the last two years. It was nothing serious and just a bit of fun."

There was nothing to report at that time. While she was upset because their parents had split due to cheating by her mom, this wasn’t serious, just some fun.

These just might prove to be the perfect match after deciding to go through with the wedding

Surely her sister had told her future husband about the affair. She had warned her sister that if she didn’t tell him, she would. It turns out she hadn’t.

The man she had spotted her sister out with a while ago was set to be the best man. This was too much. She did the right thing and told her sister's fiancé about the affair.

"I am really conflicted I thought I did the right thing. My sister now wants me to apologize to her by telling her fiancé I was mistaken. I don’t think I can do this," she admitted.

"It’s a week before their wedding and as far as my sister is concerned it’s still going ahead as long as I take back what I said."

To make matters worse, the bride-to-be is pregnant and isn’t sure who the father is. What a mess and everyone is acting like it's the fault of the sister who exposed the affair.

Now the groom isn’t exactly a saint either. The sister learned of a weekend fling he had a few months ago as well. That's when she stepped up her game and did all she could to get these people to reconsider their marriage.

She laid it all out for them. She said, "I called her fiancé and her to my house and got them in the living room together. I gave them the bullet points."

There's infidelity flying around on both ends, and she's pregnant and has no idea who the dad is. After exhausting herself going through their dirty laundry, she left them to figure it out.

"A couple of days later I got a phone call from my sister. I am banned from the wedding. Surprise, surprise! And they are gonna get married as planned like nothing has happened! WTF! Baby daddy still hasn’t been revealed, but I’m guessing they are looking past this???"

This would have been an incredible episode of The Jerry Springer Show. RIP. Even so, I'm sure once they exchange "I dos" all the drama will evaporate. That is the magic of tying the knot.