New Disaster Movie Looks Like Unhinged Chaos, Features A-List Star: WATCH

The original "Greenland" film premiered in 2020, and Morena Baccarin and Gerard Butler are returning for the new movie.

The first trailer for "Greenland 2: Migration" is here, and it's exactly what fans have been hoping to see.

Basic info:

Plot: The surviving Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Release date: January 9, 2026

Rating: PG-13

"Greenland 2: Migration" trailer promises another wild ride with Gerard Butler.

The original "Greenland" film came out back in 2020, and was an incredibly fun disaster flick. It was like "2012"…..but with more realism, if such a thing is possible in the disaster genre. With Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin leading the way, there was never a doubt that it was going to be a good time.

The original movie ended with the Garrity family finding safety in a bunker in Greenland. Now, the direct sequel will pick up exactly where the original ended, but this time, they're once again on the move for safety.

It looks like it's going to be a ton of fun, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks like "Greenland 2: Migration" is going to be a *WILD* time, and that's exactly what fans have been hoping for ever since a sequel was made public.

There was no fat on the bone in the first one. Something tells me that's going to be what happens the second time around.

We need stuff blowing up, high stakes and little hope. It's a simple formula.

Having said that, how many more of these movies can we have if the main title is "Greenland"? Seems like once they leave Greenland they can't go back. That means a third film will really have to shake up the title. We'll worry about that bridge when we cross. It for now, we just wait for "Greenland 2: Migration" to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.