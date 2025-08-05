Famous Disaster Film With Loaded Cast Has Sequel Arriving In Near Future: DETAILS

The original "Greenland" film premiered in 2020. Stars Morena Baccarin and Gerard Butler are returning for the sequel.

Fans of "Greenland" will be gearing up for another installment in the coming months.

The 2020 film with Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin was an apocalyptic film about the Earth being destroyed and people rushing to bunkers in Greenland.

Like many disaster films, nothing went according to plan and the viewers got to watch chaos and all hell break loose throughout the stories.

It's one of the more fun and entertaining disaster-action films of the past 10+ years, and there's now a sequel on the way.

"Greenland" sequel will premiere in early 2026.

The sequel - "Greenland: Migration" - with Butler and Baccarin will hit theaters starting Jan. 9, 2026, according to ComingSoon.net.

The plot of the sequel is described as follows (via IMDB):

"The surviving Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home."

The fact we're getting a "Greenland" sequel is a big win for movie fans. The original was simply great fun. Not every film has to be award-worthy. Some just need to be fun popcorn flicks where you can turn everything off and indulge in an action disaster.

That's exactly what the original was, and I have no doubt Butler and Maccarin will bring the exact same energy in the sequel.

Migrating across the frozen European continent sounds like it will provide plenty of wild moments.

Have you seen the original? Are you excited for the sequel? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

