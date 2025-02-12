Great White Shark Stalks Kayak Fisherman Off Coast Of New Zealand

Running into a Great White Shark in the wild is never ideal — especially if you're in a tiny kayak.

But that's exactly what happened to 19-year-old Matt Wells recently while fishing off the coast of New Zealand's Cape Reinga. And he lived to tell the tale!

In a video posted to his Instagram account and YouTube channel on Sunday, Wells showed the massive shark approaching his kayak then chasing him as he quickly tried to paddle to safety.

"F*ck me, there’s a huge great white behind me. F*ck me," Wells says in the video. "He’s still behind me, he’s just following me. If I get eaten, it’s not going to be much fun. How do I get him to leave me alone? He’s still right behind me."

Wells said he first noticed the shark after the live bait on his line appeared nervous in the water. He saw a "large swirl" behind his kayak, so he hit record on his camera. Imagine being stalked by an apex predator, and your first thought is to get the social media content. What a legend!

Wells, who has been kayak fishing since he was 6 years old, later told The New Zealand Herald that a Great White encounter "was bound to happen eventually."

"It was terrifying in the moment, but in reflection, I’m kind of thoughtfully gracious that I did get to have that experience," he said. "It’s not something many people will get in their life. You have to be grateful for that much, especially getting out of it completely unharmed with a good story to tell."

On the contrary, Matt, I'm grateful for every fishing experience that doesn't involve almost being eaten by JAWS.

According to New Zealand's Department of Conservation, the island country is "a global hotspot" for Great Whites.

But that won't stop Matt Wells from continuing to do what he loves. He asked the public to respect the risks of kayak fishing and acknowledged, "these are big animals, and you’re going into their home."

"They deserve respect, but it shouldn’t be a barrier to stop people from getting out there and doing what they want to do, exploring the world," he said.

"We’ve got a beautiful place and the last thing I want is to shed a bad light on the sport."

