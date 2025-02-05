The Great Egg Heist: 100,000 Eggs Stolen As Prices Soar

Pennsylvania police are on the lookout for a fox that stole over 100,000 eggs this past weekend.

And by fox, I mean, actual human beings that acted like they were characters in a nursery rhyme book, as the price of eggs has skyrocketed so much in the past year that suddenly they have a huge monetary value.

The 100,000 eggs, which are reportedly worth more than $40,000 were stolen from the back of a distribution trailer in what police believe was a deliberate attack. After all, it's not like someone just stumbles upon boxes of eggs that can easily crack and make a messy getaway of evidence, unless it was intentional.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THE EGG THIEVES

"Pete & Gerry’s is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pa., and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate. We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further on this matter," the Greencastle, Pennsylvania organic food company said in a statement.

The theft comes at a time when egg prices are sizzling and costing groceries and customers more than ever before. It's become so bad that even the great 24/7 breakfast chain Waffle House has had to implement a $0.50 surcharge for each egg ordered!

NO END IN SIGHT

The FDA says that egg production has been dramatically hit due to a number of recent bird flu outbreaks in the past two years, causing a hefty supply and demand issue.

But for thieves to actually target a truck carrying eggs? I mean what are we doing here, people?

That literally sounds like something you'd read in a children's book, but unfortunately, it is very, very real. What's next - fights over egg cartons at food stores as if it were Black Friday toy specials?

We need to fix this and fix it soon. It's time to Make Breakfast Great Again!

