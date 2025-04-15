Gracie Hunt Vs. Sydney Thomas Coachella Content-Off Mesmerizes The Internet, My Day At The White House

I'm back from one of the nicer backyard parties I've ever been to

How does one go from sitting here in Perrysburg, OH blogging away about sports, mowing and the patio life, to sitting seven rows in front of the President on the South Lawn of the White House to honor the 2025 national champion Ohio State Buckeyes?

Let's cut to the chase: You have to know someone.

For those who didn't see my social media on Monday, I spent the afternoon at the White House as an invited guest to take part in the celebration of MY Buckeyes.

There I was Monday afternoon, walking on some of the thickest federally-owned grass on the planet, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Vivek Ramaswamy mere steps away from where President Trump was to take the stage with the Buckeyes.

There I was hanging with the likes of Ohio hero Jim Tressel, who let me get a photo with him with the White House in the background.

Ohio State linebacker hero James Laurinaitis was four folding seats to my left. Just a couple of bald-headed Ohio greats in the same row soaking it all in. Fellow Ohio State legend Brian Hartline was two seats in front of me.

Did I feel elite for the two hours or so that I was among this collection of Ohio legends?

You're damn right, I did.

Do you know how many Buckeye fans wished they could've been in that seat? That responsibility is not lost on me this morning as I process this moment in Ohio State history. I clapped my ass off when JD Vance threatened to send the Secret Service after the Michigan fan who infiltrated the event.

I took part in the numerous "O-H" chants that broke out in the crowd.

I thanked Jim Tressel for his service to Ohio.

I had a nice 20-second exchange with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who brought his grandson to the event. Yost is running for governor of Ohio; I have to say, there were more elites lining up to shake Vivek's hand, but Yost definitely had his supporters in the crowd. At one point you had newly appointed Ohio lieutenant governor Jim Tressel on the left side of the front row shaking hands. Vivek was holding court in the middle of the first row and then to the right was Yost doing his thing. It was political theater watching all three in action.

I smiled as a Gen Z Washington D.C. political staffer started talking about Put-in-Bay a row behind me.

Being the bulldog blogger that I am, I went right at that Michigan fan after the event. OutKick was the only media outlet to do the real investigative work at the White House on Monday.

That's why we get these invites.

Monday at the White House was all about celebrating Ohio and I couldn't have been happier to have been there as one of the elites. I've found myself at some rather intriguing events over my work career. Monday goes right into the top 3.

Quick observations from my day on the South Lawn

Yes, the grass was elite. One thing I noticed is that Davey tree service workers were bringing in mulch as I walked around trying to get a look at the place. That was interesting. I figured the government had private teams handling mulch duty. Turns out they outsource it like many of you.

The putting green was not exceptional. I'm actually shocked Trump doesn't have it updated. There are no undulations. The White House grounds aren't flat, but the putting green is, or it looks like it. Perhaps we need to work some sources to see if the White House would let us come test it out.

No, you couldn't go into the White House to take a leak, but they had those nice portable toilet trailers. I forgot to test them out.

The White House served cups of water to guests. It wasn't an exceptionally warm day by D.C. standards, but the spring sun was beating on guests. The water was appreciated, as was the shade tree.

I have to give the Secret Service credit for how smoothly they handled the security line. Your ID is scanned. Then you go through a bag check and metal detector. The Secret Service guy wanted to know why I had two gift shop copies of the Constitution in my backpack. "I'd be in trouble at home if I didn't take home something for my boys," I said. That's all he wanted to hear. Off I went into the White House grounds.

If I ever went back for one of these events, I would've sat on the left side of the seating setup. That's where Trump, Vance and Ryan Day entered from. Also, if you sit in the middle, there's a slope to the South Lawn so the further back you sit, the harder it is to see the President and the players.

There's this narrative from ultra-Libs that Ohio State players just took part in some wild MAGA rally to support Trump and they were turned into props. I have to say that this might've been the tamest MAGA rally, which it was not, in the history of MAGA events. People weren't walking around screaming about the purple-haired lesbians. Oh, and there weren't breakout groups talking about trans in sports. This was a beautiful mid-April day where the White House celebrated Ohio State running the college football gauntlet. Nothing more.

I walked just shy of 21,000 steps on Monday. I left Detroit at 7 a.m., arrived at Reagan National at 8:30, took an Uber to the Lincoln Memorial, walked all the way to the Air & Space museum, across the mall to the National Archives, went to see the Constitution, had lunch in the basement of the Reagan building, then went over to the White House. I was back in Perrysburg by 11 p.m. How's that for a day?

Credit to Ryan Day and his team for making this all possible by going on a run for the history books.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail;

I didn't even notice the stripe until the 2023 Thursday Night Mowing League National Champion, TJ Bollmer pointed it out

Speaking of mowing, the 2025 OutKick Thursday Night Mowing League Collection® is here!

BUY! BUY! BUY! HERE!

Keep your eyes on the 2025 ‘Grass’ polo. This is going to be the must-have of the summer.

This will instantly be the classiest polo in your closet. You can wear this to nice nights out at the country club. Wear it to Applebee's. Wear it to Red Lobster. Wear it to minor league baseball games when your wife wants you to be classy.

Some are calling it the Polo of the Summer.

BUY IT!

Sizing: XL is a true XL.

I know some of you guys throw on an XL these days and it's fitting you like a batting glove. The TNML polos are true fits. They give you room in the arm pits and throw the midsection. I'm like you: some XLs fit like a small large and it's annoying.

The TNML Grass polo will be to your liking.

That is it for this special edition of Screencaps. We'll get back to normal on Wednesday.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use the personal Gmail.

