OSU White House Party Crasher In Michigan Hat Tells OutKick He Has No Regrets

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry took quite a twist Monday in Washington D.C. at the Buckeyes' White House party with President Trump when a Wolverines' fan tried to crash the event.

"I don't know who let the guy over in the corner here in a Michigan hat into this celebration but I'm about to tell the Secret Service you've got a dangerous weapon, sir," Vice President JD Vance told the crowd of Buckeyes fans who had to witness the man taunt them by waving his ugly maize and blue hat in the air.

After the event concluded, OutKick was able to catch up with the man, Mark Gull of Alexandria, Virginia who told us it's what his now-deceased father would have wanted even though Gull's daughter, Sophia is a 2020 Ohio State graduate with a degree in civil engineering.

Sophia says the family "tried to convince" dad to give up the Michigan fandom, but, Mark says his dad was from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the maize was born into his blood.

"I had to wear my hat today even if I got beat up," Mark added even if it meant Vance coming after him.

"It was awesome," the Michigan Man, by way of his father, continued while wildly claiming he was respecting Ohio State, a little bit.

"You know, I'm respecting Ohio State," Mark said as a member of the military tried to clear the White House grounds of the party crasher. "They did a good job. Good for them. I feel good for the coach because he got a raw deal from the fans, so I thought I'd represent as a Michigan fan."

As I was finishing up with Mark, along came another B1G fan trying to steal some of the thunder from Ryan Day and his championship team that had to go through Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to win the first four-game college football playoff.

It was none other than a Wisconsin fan to buddy up with Mark.

Ryan Day wasn't deterred on Monday. He has that elusive national championship in his pocket and it's a big one. He rewrote college football history by figuring out how to navigate the expanded playoff and he puffed out his chest in front of Trump and Vance.

"There's a quote I love from President (Teddy) Roosevelt displayed proudly in our team room — The Man in the Arena," Day told the crowd gathered on the South Lawn. "It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds. This quote reminds us of the true honor to those who rise to the challenge and stand in the arena."

After years of being tortured by Michigan, Ryan Day had his moment and not even a Michigan-hat wearing infiltrator was going to ruin Monday at the White House.