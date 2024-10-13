Gracie Hunt Owns The Chiefs Bye Week With A Head Turning Visit To The Beach In Mexico

Gracie Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs are sitting at 5-0 as they enjoy their bye week this weekend. There hasn't been a Super Bowl hangover that has resulted in the back-to-back champs losing games.

The team is getting the job done despite injuries, extra political distractions thanks to the childless cat lady and the swimsuit model, and the fact that they haven't played their best football.

The quest for the NFL's first threepeat is still on track. Now if anyone thought that with all that is going on around the organization that the team would lose focus, they have another thing coming.

This team can walk and chew gum and that starts at the top. The Chiefs heiress sets the tone and has done so for the last few years. So what things that would derail some teams are going on this early in the season?

It's not going to change anything on the field. Kansas City is going to get a few timely calls, Patrick Mahomes is going to make plays when he needs to, and come playoff time, Travis Kelce will magically look a few steps faster.

It's called leadership. They have it. Here's Gracie exercising that leadership even on a bye week. She's at the beach in a bikini in Mexico.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has remained focused on winning another Super Bowl

Well done. "A beachy bye weekend" is how you send a message. There's still work to be done and anyone who thought that Gracie going Instagram official with a former college quarterback would cause her to lose her focus has another thing coming.

There's too much riding on this season for that to happen. She's locked in. The Kansas City Chiefs are already a dynasty, but they have a chance to separate themselves from all others.

Three in a row has never been done before. Not by the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots weren't able to do it either.

None of the other teams who went back-to-back ever did it. You have to have great teams, players that are able to stay focused, and a front office that wants to win.

The Chiefs appear to check all the boxes. Now it's all about the execution. Gracie Hunt is doing all she can to ensure that the off-the-field execution remains at a high level.